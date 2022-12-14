Contact Us
California tackles high fuel costs

December 13, 2022

Are oil companies price gouging in California? We’ll take a look at what the state may do about that – and the potential for some fuel tax relief.

Listen to our full show

Are oil companies price gouging in California? We’ll take a look at what the state may do about that – and the potential for some fuel tax relief. Also, how do you make it easier for truckers to contact their lawmakers about legislation that affects them? Several years back, OOIDA tackled that very problem. We’ll explain how the effort started, and how it’s helped the Association make headway on Capitol Hill. And when you’re pulled over either for a ticket or an inspection – or both – you have a lot of options for how you can approach it – and some of those will help, while others can create problems.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices continue trending downward. A new survey looks at the most dangerous roadsides and highway ramps for parking. And we take a look at which cities that have the most Grinches on the roadways this time of year.

Fighting for Truckers

How do you make it easier for truckers to contact their lawmakers about legislation that affects them? Several years back, OOIDA tackled that very problem. We’ll explain how the effort started, and how it’s helped the Association’s Washington, D.C., staff make headway on Capitol Hill.

Dealing with inspections at roadside

When you’re pulled over either for a ticket or an inspection – or both – you have a lot of options for how you can approach it – and some of those will help, while others can create problems.

