Bathroom access: a basic human need

Truck drivers have been fighting for bathroom access at shippers and receivers. We recently spoke with two OOIDA members about the importance of the issue and looked at what’s being done to make it mandatory for shippers and receivers to provide bathroom access to drivers.

Listen to our full show

Truck drivers have been fighting for bathroom access at shippers and receivers. We recently spoke with two OOIDA members about the importance of the issue and looked at what’s being done to make it mandatory for shippers and receivers to provide bathroom access to drivers. Also, spring shipping season is starting to kick into gear according to DAT. And more and more truckers are talking about high costs and low rates. They want to know how much money brokers are taking and what shippers are actually paying. Some changed how they do businesses during the good times, and are scrambling as things have gotten tough. And Marty Ellis is hearing from them about all of it.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Truckers in Washington State are one step closer to getting guaranteed bathroom access. The driver-focused cameras are on and citations are being issued in Kentucky. And electric truck production ramps up.

Spring shipping season

Spring shipping season is starting to kick into gear according to DAT.

High costs, low rates

More and more truckers are talking about high costs and low rates. They want to know how much money brokers are taking and what shippers are actually paying. Some changed how they do businesses during the good times, and are scrambling as things have gotten tough. And Marty Ellis is hearing from them about all of it.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information