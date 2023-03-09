Contact Us

Bathroom access: a basic human need

March 8, 2023

Truck drivers have been fighting for bathroom access at shippers and receivers. We recently spoke with two OOIDA members about the importance of the issue and looked at what’s being done to make it mandatory for shippers and receivers to provide bathroom access to drivers.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Truckers in Washington State are one step closer to getting guaranteed bathroom access. The driver-focused cameras are on and citations are being issued in Kentucky. And electric truck production ramps up.

Spring shipping season

Spring shipping season is starting to kick into gear according to DAT.

High costs, low rates

More and more truckers are talking about high costs and low rates. They want to know how much money brokers are taking and what shippers are actually paying. Some changed how they do businesses during the good times, and are scrambling as things have gotten tough. And Marty Ellis is hearing from them about all of it.

