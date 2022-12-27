A trucker playing Santa at Christmas

Marty Ellis has been playing Santa to a whole hospital full of kids before getting back on the road. He’ll discuss that – and some advice for his fellow truckers who may be on the road at Christmas.

Listen to our full show

Marty Ellis has been playing Santa to a whole hospital full of kids before getting back on the road. He’ll discuss that – and some advice for his fellow truckers who may be on the road at Christmas. Also, a lot of trucking issues are making headlines both in industry news publications and mainstream media. We’ll speak with OOIDA’s director of communications about some of those stories. And lots of truckers want those big shiny pipes running up the side of their rig. But it’s not so easy with newer, aerodynamic trucks. Or is it?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

OOIDA warns that a new EPA rule is going to force drivers out of the industry. The sponsor of a new bathroom access bill for truckers tells us how it would work. And new hours-of-service waivers are in effect across three states over fuel supply problems.

OOIDA in the news

A lot of trucking issues are making headlines both in industry news publications and mainstream media. We’ll speak with OOIDA’s director of communications about some of those stories.

Those big shiny pipes

Lots of truckers want those big shiny pipes running up the side of their rig. But it’s not so easy with newer, aerodynamic trucks. Or is it?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information