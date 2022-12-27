Contact Us
Truckstop.com

A trucker playing Santa at Christmas

December 26, 2022

|

Marty Ellis has been playing Santa to a whole hospital full of kids before getting back on the road. He’ll discuss that – and some advice for his fellow truckers who may be on the road at Christmas.

Listen to our full show

Marty Ellis has been playing Santa to a whole hospital full of kids before getting back on the road. He’ll discuss that – and some advice for his fellow truckers who may be on the road at Christmas. Also, a lot of trucking issues are making headlines both in industry news publications and mainstream media. We’ll speak with OOIDA’s director of communications about some of those stories. And lots of truckers want those big shiny pipes running up the side of their rig. But it’s not so easy with newer, aerodynamic trucks. Or is it?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA warns that a new EPA rule is going to force drivers out of the industry. The sponsor of a new bathroom access bill for truckers tells us how it would work. And new hours-of-service waivers are in effect across three states over fuel supply problems.

OOIDA in the news

A lot of trucking issues are making headlines both in industry news publications and mainstream media. We’ll speak with OOIDA’s director of communications about some of those stories.

Those big shiny pipes

Lots of truckers want those big shiny pipes running up the side of their rig. But it’s not so easy with newer, aerodynamic trucks. Or is it?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Lucas Oil

Related Podcasts

hours of service exemption from the hours of service changes fmcsa, issues, hours of service

Fighting for flexibility in hours of service

Our rundown of OOIDA’s biggest achievements in celebration of the Association’s 50th anniversary continues with a look at hours of service.

December 23

holidays blue Christmas tree graphic

Trucking gives back for the holidays

It’s the season of giving and many truckers and organizations have been busy doing what they can to help those in need at the holidays.

December 22

coercion OOIDA, electronic logging device recording hours of service

Fighting against coercion of truckers

Forcing truckers to violate the regulations is a huge problem in trucking, which is why OOIDA fought to get an anti-coercion regulation.

December 21

restroom

Sponsor: Bathroom bill a ‘no brainer’

A new bill to ensure access to bathroom facilities for truckers is a no brainer, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas.

December 20

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

A trucker playing Santa at Christmas

Fighting for flexibility in hours of service

Trucking gives back for the holidays

Fighting against coercion of truckers

Sponsor: Bathroom bill a ‘no brainer’