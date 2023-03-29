Contact Us

A little background on speed limiters

March 28, 2023

|

Concerns over mandatory speed-limiters are growing in the trucking industry, but what do they do and why is there opposition? Plus, an OOIDA member who’s been behind the wheel for 50 years is being recognized once again – with not one but two honors. Then, we dive into FMCSA’s flirtation with expanding the ELD mandate. And finally, a bill designed to give truckers access to restrooms at shippers and receivers is moving forward at the Washington State legislature, while several states are looking at their “move-over” rules.

0:00 – The background on speed limiters.

9:43 – Trucker recognized for 50 years of good work.

24:03 – Big concerns over possible expansion of ELDs.

38:47 – Washington State restroom access bill – an update.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

The background on speed limiters

Concerns over mandatory speed-limiters are growing in the trucking industry, but what do speed limiters do and why is there opposition? We’ll hear from OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh about the issue.

Back to top

Trucker recognized for 50 years of good work

An OOIDA member who’s been behind the wheel for 50 years is being recognized once again – with not one but two honors. Candy Bass talks about being named into the MATS Wall of Fame for 2023 and as one of the three finalists for Driver of the Year for Women in Trucking.

Back to top

Big concerns over possible expansion of ELDs

In fall 2022, the FMCSA asked for public comment on expanding the ELD mandate to trucks made before the year 2000. Now, that request is generating questions and concerns among truckers. We’ll discuss that and some other hot topics with Jim Jefferson and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Back to top

Washington state restroom access bill – an update

A bill designed to give truckers access to restrooms at shippers and receivers is moving forward at the Washington State legislature. Meanwhile, several states are amending rules to require everyone to move over for vehicles at roadside.

Back to top

Related Podcasts

truck-only tax

Bill would test truck-only tax in Texas

Texas state lawmakers are considering a pilot program to test a truck-only tax similar to the much-maligned highway use tax in Connecticut.

March 27

truck parking

Americans want truck parking solutions, just not in their backyards

Tyson Fisher discusses how the non-trucking public views the truck parking crisis and one state using a common-sense approach to add spaces.

March 24

broker transparency

FMCSA eyes action on broker transparency

Action on broker transparency may be in the works. And it could address some significant problems faced by small business truckers.

March 23

secretary of labor nominee Julie Su

Congressman: Julie Su wrong choice for labor secretary

A California congressman is leading the charge against Julie Su’s nomination as labor secretary – and trucking is a big part of why.

March 22

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

A little background on speed limiters

Bill would test truck-only tax in Texas

Americans want truck parking solutions, just not in their backyards

FMCSA eyes action on broker transparency

Congressman: Julie Su wrong choice for labor secretary