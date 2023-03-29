A little background on speed limiters

Concerns over mandatory speed-limiters are growing in the trucking industry, but what do they do and why is there opposition? Plus, an OOIDA member who’s been behind the wheel for 50 years is being recognized once again – with not one but two honors. Then, we dive into FMCSA’s flirtation with expanding the ELD mandate. And finally, a bill designed to give truckers access to restrooms at shippers and receivers is moving forward at the Washington State legislature, while several states are looking at their “move-over” rules.

0:00 – The background on speed limiters.

9:43 – Trucker recognized for 50 years of good work.

24:03 – Big concerns over possible expansion of ELDs.

38:47 – Washington State restroom access bill – an update.

The background on speed limiters

Concerns over mandatory speed-limiters are growing in the trucking industry, but what do speed limiters do and why is there opposition? We’ll hear from OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh about the issue.

Trucker recognized for 50 years of good work

An OOIDA member who’s been behind the wheel for 50 years is being recognized once again – with not one but two honors. Candy Bass talks about being named into the MATS Wall of Fame for 2023 and as one of the three finalists for Driver of the Year for Women in Trucking.

Big concerns over possible expansion of ELDs

In fall 2022, the FMCSA asked for public comment on expanding the ELD mandate to trucks made before the year 2000. Now, that request is generating questions and concerns among truckers. We’ll discuss that and some other hot topics with Jim Jefferson and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Washington state restroom access bill – an update

A bill designed to give truckers access to restrooms at shippers and receivers is moving forward at the Washington State legislature. Meanwhile, several states are amending rules to require everyone to move over for vehicles at roadside.

