A fuel tax holiday in Pennsylvania?

Some Pennsylvania lawmakers want to give motorists some relief at the fuel pump, while others want to open the state’s roads to autonomous vehicles.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

President Biden appears close to a decision on a federal gas tax holiday. OOIDA wants its members to speak out about proposed UCR fees for 2023. And the former president of Pilot Flying J is about to buy an NHL team.

Land Line Magazine Preview

The June issue of Land Line Magazine is out. Managing Editor Jami Jones and Senior Editor Mark Schremmer discuss some of the issues that truck drivers are facing, including overtime pay and proposal to mandate speed limiters.

Taking care of you

You take good care of your truck – but you might be neglecting its most important asset: you. Cindy Luisi of Rolling Strong offers some advice for getting on the right path, from healthier eating habits to workouts on the road.

