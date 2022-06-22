A fuel tax holiday in Pennsylvania?

Some Pennsylvania lawmakers want to give motorists some relief at the fuel pump, while others want to open the state’s roads to autonomous vehicles.
President Biden appears close to a decision on a federal gas tax holiday. OOIDA wants its members to speak out about proposed UCR fees for 2023. And the former president of Pilot Flying J is about to buy an NHL team.
The June issue of Land Line Magazine is out. Managing Editor Jami Jones and Senior Editor Mark Schremmer discuss some of the issues that truck drivers are facing, including overtime pay and proposal to mandate speed limiters.
You take good care of your truck – but you might be neglecting its most important asset: you. Cindy Luisi of Rolling Strong offers some advice for getting on the right path, from healthier eating habits to workouts on the road.
You can register here to participate in the I-81 Corridor Coalition virtual truck parking meetings taking place June 22, 23 and 29.
Leave your comments here on the annual UCR fees here. The deadline is June 28.
The CVSA is hosting a webinar designed to help people navigate the organization's redesigned emergency declarations website. The webinar is at 1 p.m. Eastern on Friday, June 24.
Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Wheeling, W.Va. That's at Exit 11 off Interstate 70.
You can find out more about Rolling Strong Fitness here.
