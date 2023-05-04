Navistar, Quanta Services to partner on electric infrastructure solutions

Navistar is partnering with Quanta Services Inc. to provide a comprehensive vehicle and charging infrastructure solution that enables fleets to implement battery-electric vehicles quickly and efficiently.

Quanta is a leading infrastructure and energy transition solutions provider and the largest specialty electric power grid infrastructure solutions company in North America, according to a news release.

“Our electric vehicles are only as strong as the grid that powers them,” Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO of Navistar, said in a statement. “The differentiator of this partnership is Quanta’s ability to complete site construction and utility work. This allows our team to offer the customers a one-stop shop approach to all aspects of an (electric vehicle) transition.”

Tailored electric infrastructure solutions

Through the partnership, Navistar and Quanta will analyze, forecast, plan and execute customers’ electrification journey, according to the news release. Also featured are a tailored roadmap with scalable strategies as well as ideal deployment of hardware and charging depot locations for each individual fleet.

“Quanta is vital to bringing our integrated EV solutions to life, because it’s partnerships like these that allow the eMobility transition to happen faster,” Trish Reed, vice president of zero emissions for Navistar, said in a statement. “This partnership ensures the long-term success of our customers with their power solutions by helping customers partner directly with utilities, assisting in power requirement analyses and sourcing responsible energy.”

Achieving a shared goal of providing and building the safest medium and heavy-duty trucks using the latest technology was an emphasis of the partnership, said Duke Austin, president and CEO of Quanta.

“We believe this partnership is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive EV solutions to Navistar’s customers that support their fleet electrification initiatives and enable the transition to a clean energy future.”

According to its website, Navistar has entered into strategic collaborations with Love’s Travel Stops, General Motors, ONEH2 and In-Charge on electric infrastructure solutions. LL