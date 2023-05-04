Hyundai showcases Xcient fuel cell Class 8 tractor for North America

Hyundai Motor Co. showed off its new Xcient fuel cell Class 8 tractor at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo this week in Anaheim, Calif.

Already in commercialized production, the Xcient is being introduced to the North American commercial vehicle market.

The truck uses hydrogen fuel cell technology, which produces no toxic emission, only water vapor and warm air.

Xcient fuel cell has been deployed in five countries – Switzerland, Germany, Israel, Korea and New Zealand – since it was launched in 2020. The trucks have traveled an accumulated 4 million miles, Hyundai reported in a company statement.

The daycab model shown at the ACT Expo event was the 6×4 tractor equipped with two 90-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell systems (total 180 kW power) and a 350 kW electric motor. Its gross combination weight is a maximum 82,000 pounds. It has a driving range of over 450 miles per charge even when fully loaded. It has a five-speed automatic transmission. Here is a PDF spec sheet.

Hyundai is committed to hydrogen to power commercial vehicles, Ken Ramirez, executive vice president and head of global commercial vehicle and hydrogen fuel cell business at Hyundai Motor, said in a news release. The company also is committed to a “progress for humanity” vision and the importance of achieving carbon neutrality.

“We firmly believe that hydrogen is one of the most powerful and pragmatic solutions for achieving our vision of ‘progress for humanity’ with emission-free mobility as a fundamental pillar for a sustainable society,” Ramirez said. “Our hydrogen fuel cell technology has pioneered the industry, with a real-world proven track record of its efficiency and durability. We are leveraging these merits to further transform transportation with hydrogen energy for a broad range of mobility applications, including commercial vehicles, marine vessels and even air mobility.

“We now look beyond mobility toward an integrated hydrogen ecosystem, from production of hydrogen to its storage, transport and delivery. Hyundai is uniquely positioned to cover all aspects and deliver a seamless solution across the value chain.”

Follow this QR code or this hyperlink to a video about the Hyundai Xcient fuel cell tractor.

The company aims to foster a hydrogen fuel ecosystem in North America by creating a hydrogen commercial vehicle value chain.

In October, it broke ground on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County, Ga. It is a dedicated battery and electric vehicle manufacturing plant.

Last year, Seoul, South Korea-based Hyundai signed a memorandum of understanding with the Czech Republic to cooperate in establishing a hydrogen ecosystem there throughout the entire cycle of hydrogen energy, including production, distribution and application.

