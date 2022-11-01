FMCSA plans proposal on automated driving systems for 2023

Almost every day, there’s a new report about self-driving trucks or automated technology.

However, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration says it wants to make sure that automated driving systems on commercial motor vehicles are safe before being deployed on America’s highways.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s latest significant rulemakings report, FMCSA plans to publish a proposal in 2023.

“The proposed changes to the (commercial motor vehicle) operations, inspection, repair, and maintenance regulations prioritize safety and security, promote innovation, foster a consistent regulatory approach to (automated driving system) equipped CMVs, and recognize the difference between human operators and automated driving systems,” FMCSA wrote.

An advance notice of proposed rulemaking was issued in 2019, and a notice of proposed rulemaking is projected for Jan. 18.

As part of its 2019 comments, OOIDA said it hoped federal regulators wouldn’t put on “blinders and push for more technology as the answer to the trucking industry’s problems.”

“While we are still years away from fully automated trucks, decisions made today will have a significant impact on how AV technologies are deployed, and ultimately, on the livelihood of professional truck drivers and the economy at large,” OOIDA wrote in its comments signed by President and CEO Todd Spencer. “Elected officials, federal regulators and our industry partners must ensure AV policies are developed in a responsible manner that takes into account the perspective of American truckers.”

OOIDA also emphasized the potential risks to safety that autonomous vehicles could bring.

“Despite various claims that AVs will lead to zero deaths, there have been real-world situations in which automation has devastatingly failed,” OOIDA wrote.

“While AVs might improve safety under certain conditions, they create new risks with dangerous outcomes. Beyond ensuring that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations provide appropriate standards for the safe operation of AVs, FMCSA must consider unforeseen concerns and practices that might offset the potential safety, mobility and sustainability benefits from the technology.” LL