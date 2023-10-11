EEOC sues trucking company for sexual orientation discrimination

October 11, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit against TA Dedicated for allegedly committing sexual orientation discrimination.

According to an EEOC news release, TA Dedicated violated federal law by subjecting two gay mechanics to harassment and termination due to their sexual orientation. The EEOC claims the company retaliated against them for opposing or complaining about the harassment.

Beginning in late 2018, workers and supervisors at Transport’s facility in North Jackson, Ohio, harassed two mechanics because they are gay, according to the lawsuit. The harassment included frequent use of gay slurs and other derogatory comments, physical violence and other inappropriate contact, defacement of uniforms and other hostile behavior.

The EEOC alleges the company’s human resources and management officials were aware of the harassment but failed to take effective action to stop it and prevent it from recurring.

Instead, after the mechanics reported it, the shop manager threatened that anyone who went to human resources would be terminated. The mechanics then suffered further harassment and retaliation, including destruction of personal property, unfavorable assignments, false accusations and discharge or being forced to quit.

Such alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination due to sex, including sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as retaliation for opposing discrimination.

“Employees have a right to work in an environment that is free from harassment because of their sexual orientation,” Philadelphia District Office Regional Attorney Debra Lawrence said in a statement. “This lawsuit makes clear that EEOC will vigorously enforce that right, through litigation if necessary.”

The EEOC filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its administrative conciliation process. It is seeking permanent injunctive relief prohibiting the companies from discriminating against employees due to sexual orientation or retaliating against them due to protected activity. It also seeks lost wages, compensatory and punitive damages and other relief.

For more information on sexual orientation discrimination, visit https://www.eeoc.gov/sexual-orientation-and-gender-identity-sogi-discrimination. For more information about retaliation, visit https://www.eeoc.gov/retaliation. LL

Related News

Stevens Transport

Crime & Courts

Stevens Transport faces EEOC sexual discrimination charge

Stevens Transport is being accused of sexual discrimination within its hiring process. Find out what prompted a class action EEOC charge.

By Tyson Fisher | October 10

AK Creation

Crime & Courts

Trucking company avoids punitive damages in faulty brake lawsuit

AK Creation has avoided punitive damages in a crash case. Read about how the company succeeded despite a truck with brake failure.

By Tyson Fisher | October 09

tolls

Crime & Courts

ATA’s Spear expects victory in fight over Rhode Island truck tolls

The fate of Rhode Island’s truck-only tolls is still undecided. Find out why ATA president Chris Spear thinks “we should win this.”

By Ryan Witkowski | October 05

Smith Transport

Crime & Courts

Trucking company escapes lawsuit regarding cigarette smoke allergy

Pennsylvania-based Smith Transport has dodged a lawsuit claiming discrimination of a trucker with a cigarette smoke allergy.

By Tyson Fisher | October 05