Direct Connect Logistix acquires Performance Logistics

Indianapolis-based Direct Connect Logistix has announced acquiring Draper, Utah-based Performance Logistics.

Direct Connect Logistix is a nonasset based, multimodal third-party logistics company founded in 2019, according to a news release. It operates in the temperature-controlled, time and condition critical truckload segment serving the food, grocery, beverage and related industries.

Performance Logistics is a third-party logistics company founded in 2015 by Eric Riddle, Cameron George, and AJ Baadsgaard. It specializes in temperature-controlled food and beverage transportation services.

The acquisition gives Direct Connect a larger national footprint and access to a broader range of carriers. There is minimal customer and geographic overlap between the two companies, according to the news release.

“This acquisition provides us with a presence in the Mountain West for the first time and strengthens our refrigerated and frozen food capabilities,” Richard Piontek, CEO of Direct Connect Logistix, said in a news release. “We also expect it will help us expand our customer base and increase market share with existing customers.”

Performance Logistics’ management team will join the combined company. Cameron George, director of operations for Performance, will become Performance Logistics regional vice president. Direct Connect Logistix’s headquarters will remain in Indianapolis, but the Utah location is expected to expand as a strategic location.

Direct Connect Logistix was founded in 2009 by CEO Greg Humrichouser, and CSO John Leininger. Detroit-based private equity firm Huron Capital Partners acquired the company in 2018. LL

