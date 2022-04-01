Deadline nears to apply for Women of Trucking Advisory Board

Qualified truckers are need for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Women of Trucking Advisory Board. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 8.

FMCSA announced March 17 its search for females in the trucking industry to apply for the advisory board, which was established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Women of Trucking Advisory Board’s charter runs through Feb. 11, 2024.

According to the FMCSA, women currently hold only 24% of the transportation jobs. The mission of the board is to coordinate with trucking companies, nonprofit organizations and trucking associations to support women in trucking.

The Women of Trucking Advisory Board is expected to focus on four areas:

Evaluating barriers and trends that affect women in trucking across the country and ways to support women pursuing careers in trucking.

Identifying opportunities to expand roles for women and increase the number of women in the trucking industry.

Advising on policies that provide education, training, mentorship or outreach to women in the trucking industry.

Reviewing opportunities to enhance safety, training, mentorship, and education for women in the trucking industry.

The board will include a minimum of eight members with diverse backgrounds, experience and certifications to provide balanced points of view.

The group will include:

Women representing small, midsized and large trucking companies, nonprofit organizations in the trucking industry.

Trucking business associations.

Independent owner-operators and professional truck drivers.

An institution of higher education or trucking trade school.

“The establishment of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board furthers our commitment to collaboration, equity and safety across the trucking industry by evaluating existing and potential opportunities for women throughout the trucking industry,” FMCSA acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson said.

How to apply

A letter of interest is required of applicants. It should list what qualifies the applicant to serve on the board. A resume of relevant work experience is requested as well as one letter of recommendation from someone who knows you and your professional accomplishments first-hand. This can be a supervisor or a colleague.

Those interested in applying, should visit FMCSA.dot.gov/wotab. E-mail questions about the advisory board to wotab@dot.gov. LL