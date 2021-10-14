Land Line Now’s Community Bulletin Board for Oct. 14, 2021.

Driver assistance systems survey

ATRI and the OOIDA Foundation are asking truckers to take part in the Tech-Celerate Now survey, which addresses advanced driver assistance systems. The perspectives and concerns of drivers, owner-operators, and small-trucking carriers are especially sought. The deadline is Nov. 1.

You can take part here.

Maryland beltway toll lane project update

Maryland is holding public hearings on an updated study regarding Capital Beltway improvements, including a toll lane project, on Nov. 1. You can register online to attend either of the two sessions.

To take part in the virtual public hearing on I-492 and I-270 managed lanes study, go to the project’s website and register or by calling 833-858-5960. The two call-in hearings will be from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m.

Maine to increase tolls

Maine will increase tolls Nov. 1 to offset losses from lower traffic during the pandemic. The $1 toll hike for cars will keep construction projects on track; information on truck toll increases was not immediately available.

You can learn more at the Turnpike website.

FMCSA wants comments on complaint database

The FMCSA is asking for feedback about its National Consumer Complaint Database.

The program enables truckers to report anyone who coerces them to violate federal regulations. The deadline for comments is Nov. 3.

Comments can be made here or by going to the Regulations.gov website and entering Docket No. FMCSA-2021-0089.

Read up on the National Consumer Complaint Database: FMCSA seeks comments on National Consumer Complaint Database

New Colorado travel site

Colorado has rolled out a new version of its travel website, COtrip.org. The updated version has features to help travelers plan their route ahead of time with information on road conditions, construction issues and road or lane closures.

Check it out here.

COVID restrictions in Prince Edward Island

New COVID-19 restrictions on Prince Edward Island require that truckers who don’t live there to get tested when entering the province, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not. Unvaccinated drivers also have to self-isolate.

Go here for more information.

Accelerate Conference and Expo

The Women in Trucking 2021 Accelerate! Conference and Expo will take place Nov. 7-9 at the Dallas Sheraton in Dallas, Texas. The annual event offers vendors and numerous business speakers covering a wide variety of topics.

For more information, go to the Women in Trucking website.

Major maintenance project to close lanes on the Brent Spence Bridge

A maintenance project will close some lanes on the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River through Nov. 15. This is the first time in 30 years the bridge has been painted.

Truckers must report emergency hours of service use online

Carriers now have five days after the end of each month to file information online about how they have used the COVID-19 emergency hours-of-service declaration. That includes your U.S. DOT number, how many trips were made under the emergency declaration and which commodities were transported. The current emergency order runs through Nov. 30.

Get the details on FMCSA’s Emergency Declaration Reporting requirements.

NHTSA: Keep reporting autonomous vehicle incidents?

NHTSA is asking for comments on whether to continue incident reporting for Level 2-5 autonomous vehicles. You can submit those through Nov. 29.

Get more information from Land Line.

Federal contractor vaccination mandate

Employees of federal contractors will have to be vaccinated by Dec. 8. The order applies to contracts above $250,000 dollars, and has no exception for truckers.

Find out more here.

UCR registration Oct. 1 through Dec. 31

Registration for UCR – the Unified Carrier Registration System – opens Oct. 1 and runs through Dec. 31. The fee is $59 for one to two units.

Go to plan.UCR.gov for information. You can also call OOIDA’s Business Services Department for questions or to get help at 816-229-5791.

Highway Hero nominations

Nominations are now open for the Goodyear Highway Hero Award. It’s open to any North American professional truck driver who put their life at risk to help others. Nominations are open through Dec. 31.

To nominate someone as for the Goodyear Highway Hero Award, go to the Goodyear website.

Watch out for deer

Truckers are advised to keep an eye out for deer crossing highways from now through December. Truckers are advised to slow down if they see a deer crossing the road; avoid swerving to avoid a deer; always wear a seat belt; and keep headlights on bright unless other vehicles are approaching.

New York HUT due soon

Truckers who travel in New York must pay the state’s Highway Use Tax, or HUT. Renewal begins Oct. 1 and runs through Dec. 31. You must display a decal indicating payment of the tax when running in the state. The decal is good for three years.

You can go to the New York HUT website for more information; you can also call OOIDA’s Business Services Department for questions or to get help at 816-229-5791.

Mid-America requests nominations for Wall of Fame

The producers of the Mid-America Trucking Show are asking for nominations for a MATS Wall of Fame. The wall will honor people, companies and products for the show’s 50th anniversary edition in 2022. We’ll have a link on our website where you can make a nomination.

Submit your nomination today.