Bill to preserve vehicle choice advances at House committee

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has advanced a bill that would restrict the EPA from issuing any waiver for new regulations that would ban the sale or use of new motor vehicles with internal combustion engines.

As part of a markup hearing on Thursday, July 27, the committee forwarded the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act to the full House by a roll call vote of 26-22.

HR1435 was introduced in March by Reps. John Joyce, R-Pa.; Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla.; Bob Latta, R-Ohio; and Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., and has 84 co-sponsors.

Last year, the California Air Resources Board adopted regulations that would require vehicle sales to qualify as zero emission by 2025. In March, California was granted two waivers from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to implement more stringent medium and heavy-duty vehicle emission standards than what is federally mandated. HR1435 aims to stop EPA from issuing Clean Air Act waivers.

Proponents of the bill contend that preserving consumer choice is critical to maintaining competition in the automotive markets and ensuring all Americans have access to reliable and affordable vehicles.

A Senate version of the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act was introduced by Sens. Markawayne Mullin, R-Okla.; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.; and Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., in June.

“California’s waivers are not about clean energy, they are about control,” Sen. Mullin said in a news release. “Democrats want to control every aspect of Americans’ lives – including what car they drive. If it were about clean energy, banning tailpipe emissions in favor of electric vehicles that strain an unstable grid is not the solution. This bill will ensure Americans can choose what vehicle is best for themselves and their families and allow that choice to dictate the market.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says that Congress should be setting policy for America and not the state of California.

“It’s no surprise we’re seeing small-business truckers leaving the state in droves for opportunities elsewhere,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “Vehicle reliability and affordability are top priorities for OOIDA members. We have yet to see proof that electric commercial motor vehicles are a realistic option for trucking businesses, especially small-business truckers, considering the price tag and lack of charging infrastructure.” LL