Contact Us
Convoy

What’s coming up in trucking in 2023?

December 30, 2022

|

What does 2023 have in store for people with a vested interest in the trucking industry? There’s no way to know for sure, but we’ll give it a shot. Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer help us break down the issues that are likely to hit the headlines this coming year.

Listen to our full show

What does 2023 have in store for people with a vested interest in the trucking industry? Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer help us break down the issues that are likely to hit the headlines this coming year. Also, 2022 has been a busy year for trucking issues, but 2023 is likely to be just as busy, with a number of hot-button issues on the agenda. We’ll discuss what some of the top priorities are. And how do you make it easier for truckers to contact their lawmakers about legislation that impacts them? Several years back, OOIDA tackled that very problem.

Truckers representing truckers

In the early days of OOIDA, the Association made a decision: Only truckers would be allowed on its board of directors. Lewie Pugh of OOIDA and Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine reflect on the decision as part of our ongoing series celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary.

OOIDA priorities for 2023

This year has been a busy year for trucking issues, but 2023 is likely to be just as busy, with a number of hot-button issues on the agenda. We’ll discuss what some of the top priorities are going into the first months of 2023 with OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

Getting truckers involved in Fighting for Truckers

How do you make it easier for truckers to contact their lawmakers about legislation that impacts them? Several years back, OOIDA tackled that very problem. We’ll tell you how the effort started, and how it’s helped the Association’s Washington, D.C., staff make headway on Capitol Hill.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • Starting Jan. 6, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Oklahoma City East TA. That’s at Exit 142 on Interstate 40. Stop in, say hi to Marty, and join OOIDA at a $10 discount. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
  • Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
  • Goodyear is accepting nominations for its annual Highway Hero award. Nominations are due by Dec. 31. You can nominate a trucker for the award using form here.

 

 

PrePass

Related Podcasts

bathroom owner-operators truck parking speed limiters OOIDA, U.S. Capitol. Photo by Eric Vega

OOIDA talks truck parking, bathroom bill in D.C.

OOIDA’s executive vice president talks about his recent trip to Capitol Hill to discuss truck parking, the bathroom bill and other issues.

December 29

spot market Flatbed freight market jump

Load posts on the spot market down

There was a noticeable decrease in loads on the spot market last week with Christmas falling on a Sunday. We’ll get the details from DAT.

December 28

truck parking

Truck parking tops list of hot-button issues

This year has been busy for trucking, but 2023 is likely to be the same, with several hot-button issues, including truck parking, on the agenda.

December 27

santa Record number of holiday travelers expected this year trucking rates

A trucker playing Santa at Christmas

Marty Ellis played Santa to a whole hospital full of kids. And he has some advice for fellow truckers who may be on the road at Christmas.

December 26

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

What’s coming up in trucking in 2023?

OOIDA talks truck parking, bathroom bill in D.C.

Load posts on the spot market down

Truck parking tops list of hot-button issues

A trucker playing Santa at Christmas