What’s coming up in trucking in 2023?

What does 2023 have in store for people with a vested interest in the trucking industry? There’s no way to know for sure, but we’ll give it a shot. Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer help us break down the issues that are likely to hit the headlines this coming year.

Truckers representing truckers

In the early days of OOIDA, the Association made a decision: Only truckers would be allowed on its board of directors. Lewie Pugh of OOIDA and Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine reflect on the decision as part of our ongoing series celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary.

OOIDA priorities for 2023

This year has been a busy year for trucking issues, but 2023 is likely to be just as busy, with a number of hot-button issues on the agenda. We’ll discuss what some of the top priorities are going into the first months of 2023 with OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

Getting truckers involved in Fighting for Truckers

How do you make it easier for truckers to contact their lawmakers about legislation that impacts them? Several years back, OOIDA tackled that very problem. We’ll tell you how the effort started, and how it’s helped the Association’s Washington, D.C., staff make headway on Capitol Hill.

