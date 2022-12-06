Push to get truck parking bill through Senate

A push has started to get the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act through the U.S. Senate. We’ll explain where that effort stands.
OOIDA calls on truckers to speak out on truck parking. A Member of Parliament asks Canada’s government to take action against the Driver Inc. scheme. And 8,000 pounds of Amazon packages aren’t going to make it to their destination.
Group reaches out to Punjabi truckers
The trucking industry is becoming more diverse. We recently spoke with the North American Punjabi Trucking Association about how it got started and how it’s working to bring awareness to the growing number of Punjabi truck drivers.
A new issue of Land Line Magazine is out. It’s taking a look at the new year, when OOIDA will celebrate 50 years. Managing Editor Jami Jones and Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski will join us with the details.
