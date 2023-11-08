Podcast: Veterans Community Project helping veterans in South Dakota

Truckers for Troops started as a program to raise money to send care packages to our troops – which it still does. But as military conflicts have subsided, the project has shifted part of its focus to our veterans through the Veterans Community Project, which is making rapid progress on its expansion plans. We’ll hear from the executive director of one of the new locations. Also, we’re starting to see seasonal changes in the spot market with an increase in load volume. We’ll get the latest details from DAT on today’s Market Update.
10:07 – Veterans Community Project expansion underway
39:28 – The seasonal shift in freight has begun
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops campaign is in full swing! Start or renew your membership here. Or you can make a direct donation here. The campaign runs through Nov. 19.
- Find out more about the Veterans Community Project
- You have a few more days to get your vote in for the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award. Voting ends Nov. 11.
- Get more information about the freight market.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
OOIDA urges the Senate to act on truck parking. Diesel prices are down again. And what kind of food are you buying at your local truck stop?
Veterans Community Project helping veterans in South Dakota
The seasonal shift in freight has begun
