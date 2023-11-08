Podcast: Veterans Community Project helping veterans in South Dakota

Truckers for Troops started as a program to raise money to send care packages to our troops – which it still does. But as military conflicts have subsided, the project has shifted part of its focus to our veterans through the Veterans Community Project, which is making rapid progress on its expansion plans. We’ll hear from the executive director of one of the new locations. Also, we’re starting to see seasonal changes in the spot market with an increase in load volume. We’ll get the latest details from DAT on today’s Market Update.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Veterans Community Project expansion underway

39:28 – The seasonal shift in freight has begun

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA urges the Senate to act on truck parking. Diesel prices are down again. And what kind of food are you buying at your local truck stop?

Back to top

Veterans Community Project helping veterans in South Dakota

Truckers for Troops started as a program to raise money to send care packages to our troops – which it still does. But as conflicts have subsided, the project has shifted part of its focus to our veterans through the Veterans Community Project, which is making rapid progress on its expansion plans. We’ll hear from the executive director of one of the new locations.

Back to top

The seasonal shift in freight has begun

We’re starting to see seasonal changes in the spot market with an increase in load volume. We’ll get the latest details from DAT on today’s Market Update.

Back to top