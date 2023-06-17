Podcast: Two attempts to add truck parking

Most everyone in the trucking industry is aware of the truck parking problem. But some are actually trying their hands at a solution, even if only for their own drivers. We’ll talk with David Lowry of Bennett Motor Express out of Georgia. Also, Ohio’s Department of Transportation is looking at renovating or even replacing facilities at many of its rest areas. Ohio DOT spokesman Matt Bruning joins us to explain. We’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office does the boots-on-the-ground work with government officials and lawmakers, but it hasn’t always existed.

0:00 – Newscast.

09:25 – One idea for parking: Go camping.

24:19 – Roses and Razzberries.

39:03 – Boots on the ground in D.C.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

You can now pre-file your 2290 highway heavy use tax form with OOIDA or visit com. For any questions on filing you can contact OOIDA at 816-229-5791.

If you want to submit a Rose or Razzberry for consideration on air or in the magazine, you can send them here, or visit us on Facebook.

Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.

You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Federal Highway Administrator talks about the importance of investments in our roads after the I-95 collapse. TuSimple completes its first fully autonomous truck drive on public roads in China. And a truck driver in Florida is being thanked after tackling a fleeing suspect.

Back to top

One idea for parking: Go camping

Most everyone in the trucking industry is aware of the truck parking problem. But some are actually trying their hands at a solution, even if only for their own drivers. We’ll talk with David Lowry of Bennett Motor Express out of Georgia. Also, Ohio’s Department of Transportation is looking at renovating or even replacing facilities at many of its rest areas. Ohio DOT spokesman Matt Bruning joins us to explain.

Back to top

Roses and Razzberries

From the winners at the Cadillac of show truck events to an excessive and discriminatory toll increase, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Back to top

Boots on the ground in D.C.

OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office does the boots-on-the-ground work with government officials and lawmakers, but it hasn’t always existed. We recently sat down with the man who started the D.C. office, and spoke with the director of government affairs about the early days and how they make a difference from D.C.

Back to top