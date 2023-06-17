Contact Us

Podcast: Two attempts to add truck parking

June 16, 2023

Most everyone in the trucking industry is aware of the truck parking problem. But some are actually trying their hands at a solution, even if only for their own drivers. We’ll talk with David Lowry of Bennett Motor Express out of Georgia. Also, Ohio’s Department of Transportation is looking at renovating or even replacing facilities at many of its rest areas. Ohio DOT spokesman Matt Bruning joins us to explain. We’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office does the boots-on-the-ground work with government officials and lawmakers, but it hasn’t always existed.

0:00 – Newscast.

09:25 – One idea for parking: Go camping.

24:19 – Roses and Razzberries.

39:03 – Boots on the ground in D.C.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Federal Highway Administrator talks about the importance of investments in our roads after the I-95 collapse. TuSimple completes its first fully autonomous truck drive on public roads in China. And a truck driver in Florida is being thanked after tackling a fleeing suspect.

One idea for parking: Go camping

Roses and Razzberries

From the winners at the Cadillac of show truck events to an excessive and discriminatory toll increase, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Boots on the ground in D.C.

OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office does the boots-on-the-ground work with government officials and lawmakers, but it hasn’t always existed. We recently sat down with the man who started the D.C. office, and spoke with the director of government affairs about the early days and how they make a difference from D.C.

