Podcast: Moving toward a truck parking solution

The truck parking crisis hasn’t been solved, but at least we’re seeing movement on the federal level. Also, rate increases for your insurance policy are sometimes unavoidable, but why do they go up? We’ll sit down with the experts from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to find out. And Election Day is just over a month away. So if you aren’t already registered to vote, it’s time to get it done. If you’re not going to be in town come Election Day, it’s time to look at absentee voting as an option.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– Moving toward a truck parking solution

25:00– Why do insurance rates go up?

39:28 – Time to get registered to vote

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA imposes limits on regulatory relief granted in regional emergencies. Diesel prices are down in the latest ProMiles report. And Mexico asks Texas to scale down border truck inspections.

Back to top

Moving toward a truck parking solution

The truck parking crisis hasn’t been solved, but at least we’re seeing movement on the federal level. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by with an update on all things truck parking in our latest installment of The Parking Zone.

Back to top

Why do insurance rates go up?

Rate increases for your insurance policy are sometimes unavoidable, but why do they go up? We’ll sit down with the experts from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to find out.

Back to top

Time to get registered to vote

Election Day is just over a month away. So if you aren’t already registered to vote, it’s time to get it done. If you’re not going to be in town come Election Day, it’s time to look at absentee voting as an option.

Back to top