Podcast: Moving toward a truck parking solution

10:07– Moving toward a truck parking solution
25:00– Why do insurance rates go up?
39:28 – Time to get registered to vote
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA imposes limits on regulatory relief granted in regional emergencies. Diesel prices are down in the latest ProMiles report. And Mexico asks Texas to scale down border truck inspections.
Moving toward a truck parking solution
Why do insurance rates go up?
Time to get registered to vote
