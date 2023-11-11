Contact Us

Podcast: How Truckers For Troops got started

November 10, 2023

It’s Year 17 for the Truckers For Troops Telethon at OOIDA. Norita Taylor, OOIDA’s director of public relations, discusses the campaign, how it got started and where the money goes. Also, a transport company recently stepped up to help deliver parts for a project to assemble a C47 at Camp Toccoa in Currahee, Ga. We’ll speak with the woman who coordinated the effort. And Jami Jones, Scott Thompson, Ashley Blackford and Norita Taylor will join host Mark Reddig in Studio A to recap this week’s effort.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– How Truckers For Troops got started

25:00– Restoring a piece of history

39:28 – Truckers For Troops, Day 5

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New details about the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act in the House and Senate. Cruise is bringing in all of its robotaxis for a safety-based software update. And the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is en route to its final destination.

How Truckers For Troops got started

It’s Year 17 for the Truckers For Troops Telethon at OOIDA. Norita Taylor, OOIDA’s director of public relations, discusses the campaign, how it got started and where the money goes. She’ll also talk about how the telethon has grown over the years to serve not only those overseas but also veterans who have come home and fallen on hard times.

Restoring a piece of history

A transport company recently stepped up to help deliver parts for a project to assemble a C47 at Camp Toccoa in Currahee, Ga. We’ll speak with the woman who coordinated the effort.

Truckers For Troops, Day 5

Jami Jones, Scott Thompson, Ashley Blackford and Norita Taylor will join host Mark Reddig in Studio A to recap this week’s effort.

