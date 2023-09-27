Podcast: FMCSA and speed limiters – Is it 68 mph or not?

We thought we knew what speed limit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had landed on for heavy trucks. But then, hours later, it backtracked and said the stated limit of 68 mph had been released in error. We’ll get some clarity, courtesy of OOIDA President Todd Spencer and OODIA Director of Legislative Affairs Bryce Mongeon. Also, from carving wood to carving pork, the Guilty By Association Truck Show offered up a lot of unique exhibits. We’ll have more from the show. And two states will soon increase the amount truckers pay in fuel tax; both Alabama and New Jersey have increases on the schedule.

0:00 – Newscast

09:51 – FMCSA and speed limiters: Is it 68 mph or not?

24:34 – The big barbecue at the big show

39:18 – Two states to increase fuel tax

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA backtracks on its 68 mile/hour speed limiter proposal. Diesel prices dip for the first time in nearly two months. And CBS News takes a crack at covering the truck parking crisis.

FMCSA and speed limiters: Is it 68 mph or not?

So it’s 68 mph? Not so fast. For a few hours on Monday, we thought we knew what speed limit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had landed on for heavy trucks. But then, hours later, it backtracked and said the stated limit of 68 mph had been released in error and that the rulemaking process is still ongoing. So what’s going on here? We’ll get some clarity, courtesy of OOIDA President Todd Spencer and OODIA Director of Legislative Affairs Bryce Mongeon.

The big barbecue at the big show

From carving wood to carving pork, the Guilty By Association Truck Show offered up a lot of unique exhibits. We’ll have more from the show.

Two states to increase fuel tax

Two states will soon increase the amount truckers pay in fuel tax; both Alabama and New Jersey have increases on the schedule.

