Podcast: FMCSA and speed limiters – Is it 68 mph or not?

We thought we knew what speed limit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had landed on for heavy trucks. But then, hours later, it backtracked and said the stated limit of 68 mph had been released in error. We’ll get some clarity, courtesy of OOIDA President Todd Spencer and OODIA Director of Legislative Affairs Bryce Mongeon. Also, from carving wood to carving pork, the Guilty By Association Truck Show offered up a lot of unique exhibits. We’ll have more from the show. And two states will soon increase the amount truckers pay in fuel tax; both Alabama and New Jersey have increases on the schedule.
09:51 – FMCSA and speed limiters: Is it 68 mph or not?
24:34 – The big barbecue at the big show
39:18 – Two states to increase fuel tax
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Help in the fight against speed limiters. Contact your senators today!
- If you’re near Kansas City this weekend, you can check out Craig Carter’s trailer and barbeque at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA backtracks on its 68 mile/hour speed limiter proposal. Diesel prices dip for the first time in nearly two months. And CBS News takes a crack at covering the truck parking crisis.
FMCSA and speed limiters: Is it 68 mph or not?
So it’s 68 mph? Not so fast. For a few hours on Monday, we thought we knew what speed limit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had landed on for heavy trucks. But then, hours later, it backtracked and said the stated limit of 68 mph had been released in error and that the rulemaking process is still ongoing. So what’s going on here? We’ll get some clarity, courtesy of OOIDA President Todd Spencer and OODIA Director of Legislative Affairs Bryce Mongeon.
The big barbecue at the big show
From carving wood to carving pork, the Guilty By Association Truck Show offered up a lot of unique exhibits. We’ll have more from the show.
Two states to increase fuel tax
Two states will soon increase the amount truckers pay in fuel tax; both Alabama and New Jersey have increases on the schedule.