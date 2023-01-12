Load posts strong on the spot market

Load posts increased to one of the highest levels in the past six years last week. We’ll have details on that and the latest on rates in this week’s market update with DAT.

Load posts increased to one of the highest levels in the past six years last week. We have details on that and the latest on rates in this week’s market update with DAT. Also, knowing what steps to take after receiving a traffic ticket can be crucial when it comes to fighting it. We talk with the guys from Road Law to talk about what the process is when you give them a call. And Marty Ellis has been thinking about some of the unique challenges truckers encounter when they get some home time, as well as a harsh reality some truckers are running into as the downturn in freight rates continues.

The House Transportation Committee officially has a new chairman. FMCSA grants one exemption request and denies another related to entry-level driving training rules. And Oscar Meyer is looking for a few good hotdoggers.

What do you do when you get a ticket?

The challenges of home time

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information