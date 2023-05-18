Reaction to the EPA’s new heavy-duty emission standards has been swift. On Capitol Hill, Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas have been leading the charge against the new rules. Also, load and truck posts were both down in the second week of May. DAT says this month will be a pivotal one for the spot market. We’ll have the latest details in today’s Market Update with Robert Rouse. And the rules of the road are pretty clear, but it seems as if sometimes, states or other governments try to muck it up. Marty Ellis has a couple of particular examples on his mind.

Leading the fight against new EPA rules

Reaction to the EPA’s new heavy-duty emission standards has been swift. On Capitol Hill, Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas have been leading the charge against the new rules. From their respective offices, we speak with both lawmakers about that fight, along with other trucking issues that have fallen on their radar.

May a pivotal month for the freight market

Load and truck posts were both down in the second week of May. DAT says this month will be a pivotal one for the spot market. We’ll have the latest details in today’s Market Update with Robert Rouse.

Mucking up the rules of the road

The rules of the road are pretty clear, but it seems as if sometimes, states or other governments try to muck it up. Marty Ellis has a couple of particular examples on his mind.

