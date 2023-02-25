Contact Us

“Getting it from both sides” – rates down, costs up

February 24, 2023

|

2022 started off well enough in trucking. Spot rates were decent, historically speaking. Operating costs were elevated, but reasonable. Yet by the end of the year, things had flipped. Rates were way down and operating costs were way up – and as the OOIDA Foundation’s Freight Rate Survey recently found, that double-whammy is having a sizeable impact on owner-operators.

Today’s news: A new call to FMCSA for more split-sleeper berth options

Plus, the plan for a massive construction project in Texas is unveiled, thousands of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks get the recall treatment, and more.

The Parking Zone

The federal government is dragging its feet on big, impactful changes to the truck parking crisis – but fortunately, states are picking up some of the slack.

Designated swearers and show chains

Food for thought about driver compensation struggles, and a couple new contributions to trucker lexicon: “designated swearers” and “show chains.”

Listen to our entire program

Bullhorn logo smallSubscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Related Podcasts

Warming up the spotlight for broker transparency issue

After years of pleading and prodding, it looks like the broker transparency issue is finally set to take center stage and you’ll have a chance to chime in.

February 23

(Im)patiently waiting for spring shipping season

Load posts are down right now, but expect things to change once spring shipping season takes off. Plus, a preview of MATS.

February 22

tickets Ticket quotas addressed at four statehouses

Citations: when to fight and when to give in

Should you try to fight a citation from a U.S. DOT inspection, or just pay the fine and move on? Plus, helping truckers lead healthier, happier lives.

February 21

OOIDA asks Buttigieg to dedicate $1 billion for truck parking

OOIDA Board nominees discuss issues

Five truck drivers are vying for seats on the OOIDA Board of Directors – and today, we take an in-depth look at those running.

February 20

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

“Getting it from both sides” – rates down, costs up

Warming up the spotlight for broker transparency issue

(Im)patiently waiting for spring shipping season

Citations: when to fight and when to give in

OOIDA Board nominees discuss issues