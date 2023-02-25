“Getting it from both sides” – rates down, costs up

2022 started off well enough in trucking. Spot rates were decent, historically speaking. Operating costs were elevated, but reasonable. Yet by the end of the year, things had flipped. Rates were way down and operating costs were way up – and as the OOIDA Foundation’s Freight Rate Survey recently found, that double-whammy is having a sizeable impact on owner-operators.

Today’s news: A new call to FMCSA for more split-sleeper berth options

Plus, the plan for a massive construction project in Texas is unveiled, thousands of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks get the recall treatment, and more.

The Parking Zone

The federal government is dragging its feet on big, impactful changes to the truck parking crisis – but fortunately, states are picking up some of the slack.

Designated swearers and show chains

Food for thought about driver compensation struggles, and a couple new contributions to trucker lexicon: “designated swearers” and “show chains.”

Listen to our entire program

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information