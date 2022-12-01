Digital surveillance: truckers in the crosshairs

A new book titled “Data Driven” examines how digital surveillance is upending life and work on the open road for truckers. Our conversation with author Karen Levy.
Today’s News: U.S. lawmakers continue working to avoid a rail strike
Plus, the results are in from CVSA’s Operation Safe Driver Week, and Santa needs extra helpers sorting through all his letters.
Spot market update
Load posts nosedived last week and other observations from the spot market courtesy of the experts at DAT.
Regulation fatigue
Feeling regulation fatigue? You’re hardly alone. Marty Ellis, driver of the OOIDA tour truck, tells us how drivers are feeling about the latest proposal on unique electronic identifiers.
