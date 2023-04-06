Contact Us

Dealing successfully with brokers

April 5, 2023

|

Education has become an important and growing part of the Mid-America Trucking Show. As part of that, OOIDA brought a section of its Truck to Success course covering brokers, led by Gary Wright of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. We’ll bring you some highlights. Also, the first quarter of 2023 is in the books, and the numbers are in on how it went. We’ll have the latest in today’s Market Update with Stephen Petit of DAT. And Marty Ellis is hearing about something many of us thought would eventually happen – an interesting way some less-than-reputable carriers are using ELDs to get around the hours of service regulations.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Working with brokers.

24:03 – How were freight, rates in the first quarter?

38:47 – “Ghost co-drivers.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

President Biden’s pick to head the labor department is facing a tough confirmation battle. FMCSA is cracking down a particular type of scam. And Washington State’s restroom access bill is close to passage.

