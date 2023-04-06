Dealing successfully with brokers

Education has become an important and growing part of the Mid-America Trucking Show. As part of that, OOIDA brought a section of its Truck to Success course covering brokers, led by Gary Wright of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. We’ll bring you some highlights. Also, the first quarter of 2023 is in the books, and the numbers are in on how it went. We’ll have the latest in today’s Market Update with Stephen Petit of DAT. And Marty Ellis is hearing about something many of us thought would eventually happen – an interesting way some less-than-reputable carriers are using ELDs to get around the hours of service regulations.
24:03 – How were freight, rates in the first quarter?
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Bloomington, Ill. That’s at Exit 160 on Interstates 55, 74 and 39. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA MembersEdge.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
President Biden’s pick to head the labor department is facing a tough confirmation battle. FMCSA is cracking down a particular type of scam. And Washington State’s restroom access bill is close to passage.
Working with brokers
Education has become an important and growing part of the Mid-America Trucking Show. As part of that, OOIDA brought a section of its Truck to Success course covering brokers, led by Gary Wright of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. We’ll bring you some highlights.
How were freight, rates in the first quarter?
The first quarter of 2023 is in the books, and the numbers are in on how it went. We’ll have the latest in today’s Market Update with Stephen Petit of DAT.
’Ghost co-drivers’
Marty Ellis is hearing about something many of us thought would eventually happen – an interesting way some less-than-reputable carriers are using ELDs to get around the hours of service regulations.