OOIDA has issued a call to action on a bill now before Congress, HR3039, that would prevent FMCSA from issuing a requirement for speed limiters in trucks. Also, truckers continue to have problems with brokers who are less than honest. Among the big problems is double brokering, but some truckers are confused about what the term means. We’ll cover that, broker scams and more with Tom Crowley and Jim Jefferson of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. And Arkansas is cracking down on work zone speeders, and they’re going about it in a new way. Meanwhile, an effort in Texas would expand truck enforcement in several counties.

0:00 – Newscast.

10:12 – Call to Action: Stop speed limiter mandate.

24:52 – Truckers continue to struggle with broker problems.

39:36 – Arizona cracks down in work zones.

OOIDA has issued a Call to Action asking members help OOIDA in the fight against speed limiters.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices are down 9 cents a gallon. And Georgia's heavy truck bill has been signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp.

Call to Action: Stop speed limiter mandate

Truckers continue to struggle with broker problems

Arizona cracks down in work zones

