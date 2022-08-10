Zero-emission truck funding available for California truckers

Truckers in California looking to replace their truck with a zero-emission truck may have an opportunity to do so.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District in California is accepting applications to replace eligible Class 8 trucks with zero-emission trucks. The program is part of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust.

Approximately $9 million in project funds is available for the Zero-Emission Class 8 Freight and Port Drayage Trucks category. Funding for zero-emission trucks is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here is what interested truckers will need when applying for zero-emission trucks funds:

Copy of title (no lienholder).

Existing and new vehicle/engine information.

Photos and documentation supporting existing vehicle or engine.

Vendor quote for new vehicle.

12 months of vehicle registration documentation.

12 months of insurance documentation.

12 months of records showing odometer readings.

Four required business documents.

Funding for zero-emission trucks is available for both public and private entities.

The following Class 8 truck types are eligible for replacement under the program:

Freight trucks (including drayage trucks)

Waste haulers

Dump trucks

Concrete mixers

Other requirements:

Proof of ownership for at least one year.

Operate old and new vehicle at least 75% of the time within California.

Existing vehicle must be scrapped.

New vehicle must be a zero-emission vehicle.

New vehicle must be certified or verified by CARB.

Funding cap per entity: 10% ($2.7 million).

Applicants granted an award must submit annual usage reports for the term of the contract.

For more information, click here.

According to the California Air Resources Board, the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust provides about $423 million for California to mitigate the excess nitrogen oxide emissions caused by the manufacturer’s use of illegal emissions testing defeat devices in certain diesel vehicles.

The trust provides funding opportunities for specified eligible actions that are focused mostly on“scrap and replace” projects for the heavy-duty sector, including on-road freight trucks, transit and shuttle buses, school buses, forklifts and port cargo handling equipment, commercial marine vessels, and freight switcher locomotives. LL