You’re just driving. A camera may be building a record

States are putting the brakes on license plate readers.

They are spreading fast. They are showing up on patrol cars, traffic lights, bridges, road signs and buildings.

They are also becoming part of truck enforcement.

That raises a question drivers may not have thought about before: How much of your time on the road is being recorded?

License plate readers include Flock cameras. The company is facing a wave of legal challenges, municipal contract cancellations and political debate over alleged misuse.

The cameras can snap photos of a passing vehicle. They can also record the time, date and location.

Police departments across the country use the technology. A report to Congress said license plate readers have become relatively commonplace in policing.

And police are not the only ones using them.

Private companies use license plate readers, too. Repossession companies and insurance firms are among those using the technology.

The cameras can help find stolen vehicles and vehicles tied to crimes. They are also used for truck enforcement, parking enforcement, toll collection and traffic studies. Some private parking operators run their own systems.

The bigger fight is now moving beyond whether police should have the cameras.

Lawmakers are looking at who can collect the data. They are also looking at who can search it, how long it can be kept and who can share it.

That is where the privacy debate gets personal.

The technology may be aimed at finding criminals or stolen vehicles. But the same system can create a record of where vehicles have been seen.

And once that information is collected, lawmakers are asking what should happen to it.

States are putting limits on cameras

According to the Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association, 24 states have laws covering license plate readers.

At least seven states have rules governing how law enforcement can use the technology.

About 18 states limit how long the data can be stored. At least four states keep the information outside public records requests.

The push for more rules is growing.

At least three states passed or updated laws involving license plate readers in 2025. So far this year, at least four more states have joined them.

The debate is no longer just about cameras.

It is about the trail those cameras can create.

Connecticut

Connecticut is the latest state to put new rules on license plate readers.

Open-source reporting shows that 28 agencies and entities across the state may already be using the technology.

A new law puts limits on what can happen to the data.

One major change is a 21-day limit on data retention. Certain exceptions apply.

The law also blocks the sale or sharing of the information for purposes outside narrow law enforcement uses.

That puts a clock on the data.

For drivers, that matters.

The longer information is kept, the longer it can remain available for someone to search.

Pennsylvania

License plate readers are also getting plenty of attention in Pennsylvania.

Several lawmakers want to restrict the technology. One would go even further and ban its use.

Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Fayetteville, is working on legislation that would place restrictions on the public use of the systems.

“Government should investigate people where there is a legitimate reason to suspect wrongdoing,” Mastriano said. “Government should not surveil everyone in hopes of finding wrongdoing.”

Sen. Daniel Laughlin, R-Erie, is working on a separate bill that would ban license plate readers.

“The concern is not simply the camera,” Laughlin said. “It is the creation of a searchable network capable of tracking and reconstructing a person’s movements over time.”

He said that is “a level of surveillance that should concern everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senator Doug Mastriano (@senatormastriano)

New Jersey

New Jersey has hundreds of agencies and entities using license plate readers.

More than 450 agencies and entities across the state use the technology.

The devices are allowed for legitimate law enforcement and criminal investigations. They cannot be used for traffic enforcement.

A Senate bill would add more rules for law enforcement agencies.

An employee who uses the technology without authorization could face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

County prosecutors would also have to conduct yearly audits of agencies using the systems.

The audits would examine whether the data is being used only for legitimate law enforcement business.

Another proposed change would cut the data retention period from three years to two years.

S3035 is in the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee.

Sen. Michael Testa, R-Vineland, is working on another bill to create guardrails for such cameras.

“New Jersey residents should not have to wonder whether their movements are quietly being tracked or surrender their privacy because technology makes it possible,” Testa said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Jersey Senate Republicans (@njsenategop)

Ohio

Ohio lawmakers are looking at another part of the license plate reader problem.

More than 260 law enforcement agencies use the technology.

But Ohio does not have a statewide law that controls how police use the systems.

HB725 would change that.

The bill would restrict collecting, using, selling, transferring or sharing images and data for commercial purposes.

Violators could face a first-degree misdemeanor.

The bill would not apply to normal business uses such as insurance verification. It also would not restrict official law enforcement duties.

The legislation does not address truck enforcement.

Illinois

Illinois is taking another look at how license plate reader data is handled.

Data shows that 258 Illinois agencies and entities across the state may already use the systems.

HB5151 would put limits on when law enforcement could use the readers.

Police could use them to investigate stolen vehicles and crashes.

Government agencies could still use the technology for toll collection and parking enforcement.

The bill does not specifically list truck or weight enforcement as a permitted use.

It would also put a short leash on unrelated data.

Information captured by the system that is not tied to an investigation would have to be deleted after three days.

For drivers, that three-day clock gets to the heart of the debate.

The question is not only whether a camera sees your vehicle. It is what happens after the camera sees you. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.