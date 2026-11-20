License plate readers are spreading faster than lawmakers can set rules for them.

The cameras are showing up on patrol cars, traffic lights, bridges, road signs and buildings. They are also playing a growing role in truck enforcement.

That puts truckers in the middle of a bigger fight: How much of your time on the road is being recorded, and who gets to see it?

Flock cameras are among the systems drawing attention. The company faces legal challenges, municipal contract cancellations and debate over alleged misuse.

The cameras photograph passing vehicles. They also record the date, time and location of each scan. That includes commercial trucks passing through areas covered by the cameras.

Police use the technology to find stolen vehicles and vehicles linked to crimes. Private companies, including repossession firms and insurers, use it, too.

The technology also supports truck enforcement, parking enforcement, toll collection and traffic studies. Some private parking operators run their own systems.

For truckers, the concern goes beyond getting caught on camera. Repeated scans can create a record of where a truck travels. They can also show when it passes certain locations. Who can access that information, and how they can use it, matters.

States move to limit license plate data

According to the Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association, 24 states have laws covering license plate readers.

At least seven states regulate police use. About 18 limit how long agencies can store the data. At least four keep the information outside public records requests.

The push for tighter rules is growing. At least three states passed or updated laws in 2025. So far in 2026, at least five more states have joined them. Connecticut is the latest to act.

The fight is about more than cameras. For truckers, it comes down to who can track their movements, who can access the data and how long that record stays available.

Ohio lawmakers take aim at license plate reader data

Ohio lawmakers are taking a closer look at who can use license plate reader data – and what they can do with it.

More than 260 law enforcement agencies use the technology. But Ohio has no statewide law setting clear limits on how police collect, store and share the information.

Two bills could change that.

The House Public Safety Committee has held several hearings on HB725. The bill would restrict how license plate images and data are collected for commercial purposes. It would also limit their sale, transfer and sharing. Violators could face a first-degree misdemeanor.

The proposal would not block normal business uses, such as checking insurance coverage. It also would leave official law enforcement duties outside those restrictions.

Critics say HB725 does not go far enough. They warn it fails to stop warrantless tracking, protect personal data or make police searches more transparent. Supporters say the bill balances public safety and privacy. It would limit access to older records and require court orders for certain searches. It would require data to be deleted within 180 days.

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Senate bill targets private use and data sales

A separate Senate bill takes aim at third-party access and the sale of license plate data.

SB469 would limit data storage to 10 days. It would also make selling collected information to a third party illegal. Anyone caught selling the data could face felony charges.

The bill would also require local governments and law enforcement agencies that use license plate readers to adopt rules for accessing and using the information.

Neither bill specifically addresses truck enforcement. But the debate still matters to truckers. License plate readers can capture commercial vehicles, too. The rules lawmakers set could decide who gets access to that information, how long it stays on file and how it can be used.

Pennsylvania lawmakers want to put license plate readers on a leash

Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking beyond the cameras themselves. They want to control who can search the data, how long it stays on file and what private vendors can do with it.

That matters to truckers. A license plate scan can capture a truck’s plate, location, date and time. Repeated scans could reveal where a truck travels. But who gets to see that information? And what rules govern its use?

Two House bills take different approaches to the problem.

HB2771 would put limits on how the technology is used

HB2771 focuses on when and how government agencies and authorized private entities can use license plate readers.

The bill lists specific allowed uses. They include criminal investigations, finding stolen vehicles and locating missing people.

It also sets rules for searches that could reveal a vehicle’s movements over several days. Those searches would generally require a warrant supported by probable cause.

The proposal also addresses data ownership, sharing, training and vendor access. It would give government agencies more control over information collected through systems they operate or hire others to run.

House lawmakers approved the bill. It is now in a Senate committee.

HB2825 would put vendors and police agencies under more oversight

HB2825 takes a closer look at how law enforcement agencies and private vendors handle license plate data.

Contracts would have to spell out who owns the data and what vendors can do with it. Vendors could not sell the information. They also could not give outside parties access without written approval from the law enforcement agency.

It would also require yearly audits of police agencies’ use of the technology. Agencies generally would have to delete collected data within six months. They could keep information longer if it serves as evidence or meets another legal exception.

For drivers, the issue goes beyond being photographed on the road. It is about whether those images become part of a searchable record, who can access that record and how long it lasts.

New Jersey lawmakers face growing fight over license plate readers

License plate readers are spreading across New Jersey. More than 450 agencies and other entities use the technology.

State rules allow the devices for legitimate law enforcement and criminal investigations. They cannot be used for traffic enforcement.

Now, lawmakers are debating who controls the data and how police can use it.

The Assembly Public Safety and Preparedness Committee recently held a hearing on the issue. Privacy concerns and safeguards against misuse took center stage.

One focus was A5637, sponsored by Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, D-Middlesex. The bill would set rules for law enforcement use of license plate reader data.

Testimony revealed a divide. Some warned the technology threatens personal privacy. Attorney General’s Office and law enforcement representatives said safeguards already exist to prevent misuse.

Danielsen said stronger safeguards are needed as police technology advances. He also said the public deserves clear answers about camera use and privacy safeguards.

Another bill would put tougher limits on license plate readers

Assemblyman David Bailey, Jr., D-Gloucester, has introduced a separate proposal. A5483 would ban private individuals and companies from operating license plate readers.

The bill would also limit how government agencies and police use the cameras and handle collected data.

Bailey said police have valid reasons to use the technology. But he warned against turning it into a tool for tracking ordinary people across New Jersey.

Under A5483, police could use license plate readers for specific public safety needs. Those include finding stolen vehicles and missing people and investigating serious crimes.

Agencies would generally have to delete data within two days. Exceptions would apply to unregistered vehicles and owners suspected of violent crimes.

The proposal would also limit data sharing and require yearly audits of government use. It would create a statewide data system overseen by the Attorney General.

Senate bill adds penalties and yearly audits

A separate Senate bill would add more rules for law enforcement agencies.

An employee who uses the technology without permission could face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

County prosecutors would also have to audit agencies using the systems every year. Those reviews would check whether the data is being used only for legitimate law enforcement work.

The bill would also cut the data retention period from three years to two years.

S3035 is in the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee.

For truckers, the stakes go beyond a camera snapping a picture of a passing truck. Repeated scans could help create a record of where a truck travels and when. Lawmakers’ decisions will help determine who can access that data. They will also shape how long it stays on file and whether private companies can collect it. LL

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