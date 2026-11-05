You haul the freight. Help shape the freight plan.

Every four years, Wisconsin updates its freight plan to reflect, consider and address current and future freight needs, according to the state’s Department of Transportation.

Of the more than 702 million tons of freight valued at $836 billion that moved through Wisconsin in 2023, trucking accounted for 70% of the tonnage and 74% of value.

Additionally, freight-dependent economic sectors accounted for approximately 40% of the state’s jobs and gross domestic product, according to the draft of the 2027 WisDOT freight plan.

“The feedback helps WisDOT integrate freight considerations into its policies and guide future freight-related investment decisions to ensure Wisconsin remains competitive in the global marketplace,” the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The freight plan, last updated in 2023, will examine the inventory and performance of the state’s highway system, rail network, ports and waterways, aviation and pipelines.

Among the trends and challenges to be addressed are e-commerce growth, workforce challenges, technology integration and supply chain resilience.

“E-commerce sales in 2025 are driving demand for last-mile delivery infrastructure,” WisDOT said. “The plan notes freight bottlenecks and focuses federal freight funding on helping resolve many of them.”

Comments on the freight plan will be accepted through Dec. 1.

Trucking stakeholders can provide feedback to Freight@DOT.WI.gov, 608-267-4541 or by mail to:

Freight Program Officer

4822 Madison Yards Way, S603.05

Madison, WI 53705

WisDOT said its key implementation strategies include:

Supporting its overarching freight priorities

Mode-specific freight policies and strategies

Using performance measures and data-driven decision-making

Coordination with public and private sector stakeholders

Serve as a resource for freight information and best practices

“Understanding the importance of the freight transportation system to the economic success of the state can help decision makers pursue transportation investments that are both economically and socially beneficial for all of Wisconsin,” state transportation officials said. “These investments are likely to include a mix of approaches, including adding new capacity, improving existing infrastructure, streamlining operations and using intelligent transportation system technologies to provide real-time travel information.”

This update, which will provide direction for the next eight years, is expected to be completed in summer 2027.

The draft of the 2027 freight plan is available on the Wisconsin DOT website. LL

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