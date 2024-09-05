Year-long closure on Route 66 announced

Route 66 in Wellston, Okla., is closed in both directions through at least next fall.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said the closure of Route 66 is part of a $48 million widening and bridge reconstruction project between the off-ramps for Interstate 44 and Turner Turnpike at mile marker 158 between state Highway 102 and U.S. Highway 177 in Lincoln County.

A detour is necessary during this project to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-44/Turner Turnpike, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said. Turnpike traffic will shift to a temporary detour this fall, crossing Route 66 in Wellston. This will require closure of the highway at the bridge detour location, according to a Turnpike Authority news release.

Local Route 66 traffic will follow a detour route for local traffic only. This route will be size- and weight-restricted and should not be used by commercial trucks, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said.

Route 66 detour details

Westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike traffic to Wellston may take the westbound off-ramp and continue on westbound Route 66. Westbound off-ramp traffic will not be able to turn onto eastbound Route 66.

Eastbound turnpike traffic destined for Wellston will follow the following detour; southbound U.S. Highway 177 to westbound U.S. Highway 62 to northbound state Highway 102 to eastbound state Highway 66.

Traffic on the west side of Wellston heading east must use the detour of southbound state Highway 102 to eastbound U.S. Highway 62 to northbound U.S. Highway 177 to Route 66 or to the eastbound I-44/Turner Turnpike on-ramp.

Once this project is completed, two new parallel bridges will accommodate six lanes on the turnpike. Route 66 will include sidewalks under bridges that are being constructed to allow for its future widening to four lanes. LL

