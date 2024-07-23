XPO Logistics announces cross-border expansion in Mexico

XPO Logistics is expanding its cross-border operations in Mexico with the launch of XPO Mexico+.

In a news release, the company said this move, in response to customer demand, will add more capacity, coverage and technology to its cross-border routes.

“For more than 40 years, our North American network has set the standard for LTL freight transportation between the U.S. and Mexico,” said Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO. “Now, we’re at the forefront of growth in cross-border trade with nearshoring trends driving increasing demand for LTL services.”

In terms of services offered, XPO Mexico+ will provide:

Expansion to seven border-crossing points

Secure, CTPAT-certified service with broader coverage to 99% of postal codes in Mexico

Increase in capacity available for cross-border services

Real-time online tracking of freight from pick-up to delivery

A dedicated, bilingual concierge desk

Instant online access to shipping quotes

“XPO Mexico+ delivers an industry-leading network of border-crossing points, expanded Mexico coverage and purpose-built technology,” Harik said. “Our customers’ shipments arrive safely and on time, with door-to-door visibility.”

XPO moves 18 billion pounds of freight annually, serving 52,000 customers across 610 locations. The Greenwich, Conn.-based company employs 39,000 in North America and Europe.

Mexico-based carrier joins TCA

Olympic Transport, a for-hire carrier with operations in Mexico and the U.S., has become the Truckload Carriers Association’s first member from Mexico.

“We are thrilled to welcome Olympic Transport to the TCA family,” TCA President Jim Ward said. “Their inclusion not only marks a significant milestone in our association’s history but also strengthens our position as a dynamic North American trade association.”

Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, Olympic Transport was founded in 1990 and currently operates terminals in the Mexican cities of Nuevo Laredo, Monclova and Queretaro and in the Texas cities of Laredo and San Antonio.

“This partnership signifies our commitment to enhancing the efficiency and safety of North America’s freight transportation network,” Olympic Transport Founder and CEO Fernando Paez said. “We look forward to contributing to and benefiting from TCA’s extensive resources and advocacy efforts, further enabling our growth and operational excellence across borders.” LL