Wyoming waives regulations for propane haulers

Wyoming has issued an emergency effective until Feb. 19 because of low supplies of propane that have disrupted delivery times and commerce.

The state previously declared an emergency exempting motor carriers and drivers transporting or delivering propane from certain regulations and operating requirements. That order expired Jan. 14.

In addition, Wyoming was one of eight states included in the FMCSA regional emergency that was issued on Jan. 16, and expires Feb. 15. That emergency provided relief for motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

FMCSA has issued a Regional Emergency Declaration for the following states: Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. Read the declaration here: https://t.co/HLvvjJ6Vhv. — FMCSA (@FMCSA) January 17, 2023

According to Wyoming’s order, “It is necessary for propane customers throughout the state of Wyoming to timely receive deliveries in an environment where propane transportation and delivery companies are forced to drive further and wait longer at terminals to secure propane.”

The continuing emergency requires that the transportation and delivery of propane into and within the state shall be exempt from 49 CFR 395.3, according to the order.

Federal requirements such as the controlled substances, alcohol use, and testing requirements, commercial driver’s license requirements, financial responsibility requirements, applicable size and weight requirements, or any other requirements not mentioned in this order remain in full effect.

Propane transportation or delivery companies operating under this order shall not require or allow any fatigued driver to operate a propane delivery vehicle. A driver who informs a carrier that he/she needs immediate rest shall be given adequate rest before the driver is required to return to service. LL

