Wyoming truck parking lot closing temporarily

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will close a truck parking lot in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Sunday, June 22.

The Warren truck parking lot on Interstate 80 at mile marker 345 is being temporarily closed for cleaning and repair, the Wyoming DOT said.

This temporary closure will eliminate 41 free overnight parking spaces through Tuesday, June 24.

State transportation officials said the project is subject to weather conditions and to material and equipment availability.

An I-80 truck parking map on the WYDOT website lists other parking availability nearby.

The Little America Travel Center at Exit 359 offers 20 spaces, food service, showers and more. The Summit rest area at Exit 323 has 18 parking spaces as well as restroom facilities. The Wagonhound rest area at Exit 267 also provides restrooms, along with 25 truck parking spaces.

Truck parking and facilities on other highways across Wyoming, including Interstates 25 and 90, are also available on the WYDOT website.

Nationwide travel information is available on this Land Line resources page.

Truck parking in Wyoming

In December 2023, $27 million in federal funding for over 300 parking spaces along I-80 in Evanston, Wyo., was announced.

“It’s an investment in our road infrastructure that will help address pedestrian and vehicle safety hazards that occur when winter weather forces the closure of I-80,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in 2023. “Importantly, it will alleviate the impacts to the community caused by hundreds of tractor-trailers seeking somewhere safe to park.”

A separate truck parking project, also announced in 2023, included 200 new parking spaces on I-80 in Laramie, also covered by federal funds through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program. LL

