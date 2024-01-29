Wyoming fuel emergency revised following new FMCSA rule

A Wyoming executive order has been revised to adhere to recent changes to emergency relief provided under federal regulations.

The emergency declaration initially provided relief from the maximum driving time requirements for all motor carriers delivering heating fuels such as propane, natural gas and heating oil.

However, based upon FMCSA’s new rule that went into effect in December, the Wyoming order has been revised.

Specifically, there is now a distinction between relief provided for residential and non-residential fuel deliveries.

Under the revised order, drivers transporting heating fuel for residential use in Wyoming are granted a 30-day exemption from the required maximum driving time. Drivers hauling non-residential heating fuel are provided 14 days of relief.

The residential waiver expires on Feb. 18, while the relief for non-residential deliveries is provided through Feb. 2.

Low supplies of heating fuel are the basis of the emergency declaration.

“It is necessary for heating fuel customers throughout the state of Wyoming to receive deliveries quickly in the face of high levels of use created by the exceptionally cold conditions,” the order says. “Regulatory impediments to the expeditious delivery of heating fuel to customers throughout Wyoming threaten to endanger the health and welfare of the people.”

Fuel haulers are not required to carry a copy of the declaration, which applies to intrastate commerce on state, interstate and local country roads.

All other regulatory requirements not mentioned by the order remain in effect.

Heating fuel transportation and delivery companies cannot require any fatigued driver to operate a heating fuel delivery vehicle.

Petition submitted

OOIDA and the National Propane Gas Association have asked FMCSA to reconsider its emergency rule change.

In a January letter, OOIDA and NPGA went as far as to request expedited action, citing severe weather that was affecting much of the country at that time.

“As the United States is currently confronting significant adverse weather events, which may require hours of services waivers, petitioners ask the FMCSA to act on the outstanding petition to provide clarity and precision to the final rule,” the letter said. LL

