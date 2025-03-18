Wyoming DOT places new width limits for Green River tunnel

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has instituted a new width restriction for vehicles traveling through the Green River tunnel along Interstate 80.

Following a fatal crash in the westbound tunnel in February, the department opened the eastbound tunnel to accommodate head-to-head traffic on the interstate. At that time, the state DOT placed size restrictions for vehicles passing through the reopened tunnel – banning any over 16 feet in height and 10.5 feet in width.

On March 11, state officials decreased the width restriction to prohibit vehicles over 8.5 feet wide from passing through the head-to-head tunnel. Oversize vehicles should contact WYDOT’s oversize loads permit office for information on detours.

Speeds through the Green River Tunnel remain capped at 35 miles per hour.

WYDOT district engineer John Eddins said the department is now shifting its focus from restoring the traffic flow to clearing the westbound tunnel and “putting together a plan for repairs.” Crews began clearing the westbound tunnel on Monday with that phase of the work expected to take approximately one week.

“We should have the westbound tunnel evaluated soon and a project for repairs underway this summer,” Eddins said. “It’s our goal to have traffic moving again in both tunnels before this next winter season.”

As work continues on the westbound tunnel, WYDOT is asking drivers to be cautious and aware of roadside workers and vehicles while traveling through the work zone.

The westbound side of the Green River Tunnel has been closed since Feb. 14, following a fatal crash that claimed the lives of three individuals and injured 18 others.

In total, officials said 26 vehicles – 10 passenger and 16 commercial – were involved in the fiery crash. Tim Cameron, colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, noted that due to the “complexities in the crash,” determining exactly what led to the fatal multivehicle pileup would “take quite some time.”

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we examine all the evidence and work toward developing a crash narrative and cause that is as accurate as possible,” Cameron said. LL