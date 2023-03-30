Wyoming announced as host for 2023 SuperRigs truck show

March 30, 2023

Ryan Witkowski

|

A popular truck show is headed to the Cowboy State.

Shell Rotella has announced Gillette, Wyo., as the site of this year’s SuperRigs competition. Now in its 41st year, the annual competition, “recognizes and celebrates hard-working drivers and their trucks.”

This year’s truck show contest will be held June 8-10 at CAM-PLEX in Gillette, Wyo. Located off Interstate 90, CAM-PLEX is touted as the state’s “premiere multiuse facility.”

The event is strictly for working trucks. Participants will be competing for 24 awards, including best chrome, best lights and best of show. Shell says there is more than $25,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs.

On top of the numerous prizes, 12 of the competing drivers will be selected to have their truck featured in the 2024 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

While details about the truck show event are still being determined, Shell says, “there are numerous events and activities being planned that will honor the hardworking spirit of truckers.” According to a news release, some of the planned activities will include these:

  • Contestant dinner
  • Truck lights competition
  • Fireworks
  • Truck parade
  • Musical entertainment

“SuperRigs contestants, their families, and the community will be able to see some of the best-looking and hardest-working big rigs in North America, all while enjoying some family fun throughout the three-day event,” Shell said in a statement.

According to the release, “there is no fee to enter SuperRigs and the weekend is designed to be fun for the whole family.” To ensure access, Shell recommends pre-registering for the event. While the site to pre-register is currently unavailable, the company says that – along with additional details about the event – will be finalized soon. LL

