Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit tours Tennessee

August 11, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Tennessee will be the first destination on the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. Seven stops are planned, starting Aug. 12 in Hixson, Tenn.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

Interactive exhibits, short films and shared storied will be part of the Mobile Education Exhibit experience, which is free and open to the public for tours.

All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and local community are encouraged to visit the Mobile Education Exhibit when it’s in your area.

Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit
The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit helps the organization “teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” says Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. (Photo courtesy Wreaths Across America)

Scheduled stops in Tennessee for the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit:

  • Hixson – From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 12, the exhibit is scheduled to be at 5764 TN-Highway 153
  • Knoxville – On Aug. 13, the Pilot Co. will host a private company Fun Friday, which will include the exhibit.
  • Knoxville – From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 14-15, the Knoxville Expo Knife and Gun Show will host the exhibit at 5441 Clinton Highway.
  • Sevierville – From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 17, the exhibit is scheduled to be at 317 Parkway. The National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution has partnered with First Baptist Church Sevierville to bring the exhibit to Sevier County.
  • Cleveland – From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 20, the exhibit is scheduled to be at 2750 Keith Street NW at Tractor Supply.
  • Murfreesboro – From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, the exhibit is scheduled to be at the sports complex at 2310 Memorial Blvd.
  • Collierville – From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, the Ride for the Wreaths III will host the exhibit at 347 South Center St. The annual Motorcycle Poker run raises money to purchase remembrance wreaths for local fallen soldiers.

To host the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit in your community, visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/mee to make a request. LL

Mudslide debris on I-70 in Colorado's Glenwood Canyon, Photo by Colorado DOT

OOIDA life member Dan "Dusty" Porter, 2021 Citizen Driver

