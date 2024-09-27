Wreaths Across America kicks off ‘wreath season’

Wreaths Across America is putting the call out to truckers to help with its mission this holiday season.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the national nonprofit announced the start of its 2024 wreath season. It said it already has more than 20 new loads that “will need carriers’ support to deliver” in December during National Wreaths Across America Day.

“WAA is seeking carriers and professional drivers to join the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach,” the group said in a statement. “As the program continues to grow, with over 4,500 participating locations nationwide this year, several opportunities exist to find the perfect lane and make a meaningful impact.”

Annually, the group partners with over 300 transportation companies and independent drivers to deliver and place wreaths on the headstones of service members laid to rest at more than 4,200 cemeteries nationwide. During last year’s event, Wreaths Across America and volunteers helped to honor more than 3 million veterans.

“Wreaths Across America relies on the transportation industry to move the mission,” said Courtney George, director of trucking and industry relations for Wreaths Across America. “The Honor Fleet, composed of dedicated carriers, professional drivers and other transportation partners, guarantees the delivery of millions of sponsored veterans’ wreaths to their destination each year.”

More information about volunteer opportunities can be found here.

OOIDA partners with Wreaths Across America

In August, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association announced a partnership with Wreaths Across America to help sponsor a truckload of wreaths – roughly 5,000 – to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery this December.

The collaboration is win-win for both organizations. OOIDA is offering an opportunity to sponsor a wreath for $17. For each wreath sponsored, $5 will go toward the Association’s annual Truckers For Troops campaign, which benefits veteran organizations and sends care packages to active military personnel stationed overseas.

“We have wanted to find a way to participate as an association, knowing that many of our members themselves volunteer to haul for Wreaths Across America,” said Norita Taylor, OOIDA’s director of public relations. “This is an easy way for anyone to get involved and benefit our own Truckers For Troops program.”

OOIDA life member Don Crouse has been volunteering his time to help advance Wreaths Across America’s mission for over a decade.

“Once you haul the wreaths, you’re hooked and you’re going to want to be there every year,” Crouse told Land Line. “It’s just like getting together at the truck shows. My truck is my way of showing how thankful I am for the 50 years I’ve enjoyed out here trucking across America in a free country.”

Lamar Buckwalter, an OOIDA senior member, would agree with Crouse’s sentiment regarding the addictive nature of supporting the cause. Last year’s event was Buckwalter’s first working with Wreaths Across America. He said he plans on “going bigger next year” with the hopes of getting more communities involved.

“I’m trying to promote a positive (view of trucking),” Buckwalter added. “I’ve built a lot of good friendships and hope to make an impact along the way. These aren’t just wreaths. They represent and celebrate the life of a fallen veteran.” LL