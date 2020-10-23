Wreaths Across America gets help from Pilot Co., improves outreach

Wreaths Across America is the beneficiary of a truck stop fundraiser and also has upped its game in donation collection.

Wreaths Across America places wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen veterans at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,200 locations nationwide, the charity says in a news release.

Mobile exhibit, text to donate

Information about Wreaths Across America can be found on its website and other media channels, including Wreaths Across America Radio, an internet radio station promoting its mission to remember, honor and teach about America’s veterans.

The group’s Mobile Education Exhibit hit the road early this summer, according to a news release. This traveling learning experience has an expanding internal movie theater and interactive learning displays help viewers remember the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes and honor living veterans.

In the last two years, Wreaths Across America has been able to offer a pilot “Text to Donate” program by partnering with AT&T veterans. The program allows donors in several states to sponsor a veteran’s wreath for a family member or loved one. By texting 20222 and a corresponding text code specific to an area cemetery, a contribution can be made over the donor’s phone no matter who is their primary service carrier. All mobile users can get a donation tax receipt via text message by visiting MobileGiving.org/tax-receipt/.

Individuals can sponsor a wreath for $15 at WreathsAcrossAmerca.org. Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam wreath to be placed on the headstone of an American veteran on Saturday, Dec. 19, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. You can text WREATH22 to 20222 to sponsor a wreath for Arlington National Cemetery right from your phone.

To find a cemetery near you to support click here .

Corporate donors may email here or call 207-461-7954.

Pilot Co. round-up fundraiser for Wreaths Across America

The Pilot Co. has announced an in-store round-up fundraiser benefiting Wreaths Across America through the end of the year, according to a news release.

Through Dec. 31, customers visiting any of the 750 company-operated stores in the U.S., including participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers and One9 Fuel Network stores, can opt to round-up purchases to the nearest whole dollar and donate the additional amount to Wreaths Across America.

In addition, Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Co. is donating $20,000 and contributing $20,000 from the round-up campaign to support the Wreaths Across America ceremonies in its hometown.

In related news, Pilot Co. will celebrate Veterans Day with a week-long offer of free coffee and breakfast for all U.S. military veterans, according to a news release. The Veterans Day Breakfast Combo offer is good for Nov. 9-15. LL