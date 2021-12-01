Wreaths Across America expands commitment even further

December 1, 2021

SJ Munoz

The goal of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach.

This year, the national Wreaths Across America Day is scheduled for Dec. 18 with ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as 2,500 other locations across the country.

The December schedule includes a weeklong truck convoy of wreaths that starts in Maine and ends in Arlington National Cemetery with stops along the way.

In addition, Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit continues to travel the country and the organization will air the fourth and final of its radio roundtables on Dec. 23. Wreaths Across America also announced a race program featuring a 737-mile “Escort to Arlington Challenge” virtual course.

To further expand the organization’s commitment to military members, the charity has entered into an agreement with the International Association of Movers, which provides moving and relocation services for the military and their families, earlier this month.

“The partnership with International Association of Movers aligns perfectly with our mission to remember, honor, teach,” Don Queeney, Director of Transportation, Wreaths Across America said in a news release. “Relocating active service members, those separating and as well as retirees is a source of pride for them. To help Wreaths Across America move the mission is a way to pay back and pay it forward to these courageous men and women of our armed services.”

2021 Wreaths Across America events and locations

Dec. 11:

Escort to Arlington Begins
Leave Columbia Falls Maine
West Quoddy, Maine
Calais, Maine

Dec. 12:

Calais, Maine
Ellsworth, Maine
Thorndike, Maine
Wiscasset, Maine
Portland, Maine

Dec. 13:

Elliot, Maine
Merrimack, N.H.
Brattleboro, Vt.

Dec. 14:

Troy, N.Y.
Central Valley, N.Y.
Wayne, N.J.
Elizabeth, N.J.

Dec. 15:

Sayreville, N.J.
Holmdel, N.J.
Bordertown, N.J.

Dec. 16:

Claymont, Del.
Middletown, Del.
Stevensville, Md.

Dec. 17:

Pentagon, Washington D.C.
War Memorials, Washington D.C.
Arlington, Va.

Dec. 18:

Arlington, Va., and Arlington National Cemetery: Wreaths Across America Day LL

SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

