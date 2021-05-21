Worst drivers are young adult males in Wyoming, according to report

Who and where are the worst drivers in the United States? Zutobi, an online driver’s education resource, has some answers.

Everyone has their opinions about who cannot drive and which states have the worst drivers. However, Zutobi crunched some numbers to get a more objective view of the situation. Based on its data, the profile of the worst driver in the U.S. is a 25-34-year-old male in Wyoming.

According to Zutobi’s data, 54% of total crashes involve a male, whereas 46% involve a female. Based on that information, men are the worst drivers as they are more likely to be involved in a crash. However, involvement in a crash does not necessarily mean the person was behind the wheel or at fault.

Based on age, those ages 25-34 are considered the worst drivers, with that age group involved in 20.5 of crashes.

Behind that age group is 35-44 age group (15.3%), 45-54 (13.1%) and 16-20 (11.8%). Of those that are legally allowed to drive, the best drivers based on crash involvement are those 74 and older 3.5%). Fortunately, anyone under the age of 16 has a lower percentage.

Which state has the most fatal crashes per 100,000 people? Wyoming with 55 fatal crashes, suggesting many of the worst drivers are in the Equality State. Southern states have some of the highest fatality rates. The 10 states with the most fatal crashes per 100,000 people are:

Wyoming (55) New Mexico (48) Mississippi (45.7) South Carolina (42.5) Alabama (39.2) Tennessee (37.1) Oklahoma (36.3) Arkansas (36.2) Kentucky (36.1) Florida (35.7)

Those are the worst driver stats, but where are the best drivers bases on fatal crashes? According to Zutobi, the District of Columbia is with 9.1 fatal crashes. Not counting D.C., states with the fewest fatal crashes per 100,000 include:

Massachusetts (10) Rhode Island (10.3) New York (10.7) Minnesota (14.2) New Hampshire (14.5) Vermont (14.6) New Jersey (15.1) Connecticut (15.2) Washington (16.1) Illinois (18.2)

Zutobi used the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool that analyzes crash data from 2019. To see Zutobi’s full report, click here. LL

