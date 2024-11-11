Work zone crashes on Interstate 64 in West Virginia lead to review

The West Virginia Department of Transportation said three crashes occurred in a work zone on Interstate 64 in Cabell County within 24 hours.

Trucks were involved in all of these crashes, which forced the closure of multiple lanes of I-64 on Thursday, Nov. 7. The West Virginia DOT said in a news release that driver error was a factor in all three crashes.

Local law enforcement is planning to increase its presence near this I-64 work zone, while the West Virginia Division of Highways Traffic Engineering Division will conduct a safety review of the area in “the coming days.”

Work zone and other traffic updates are available on this Land Line resources page.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down and pay attention in the Interstate 64 work zone through Cabell County. WVDOT is announcing increased police presence and safety review following recent crashes: https://t.co/HAHktjPbfc pic.twitter.com/AK10eQAe0c — WVDOT (@WVDOT) November 8, 2024

As of Monday, Nov. 11, all lanes of I-64 in the work zone area had reopened to traffic.

Project details

I-64 is being widened from mile marker 15 to mile marker 20 in Cabell County. This work includes the 29th Street and Guyandotte River bridges. The 29th Street Bridge is expected to be completed in early 2025, while work on the Guyandotte River Bridge is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2026, according to the West Virginia DOT.

State transportation officials have reminded the traveling public that work zones can change daily as projects progress and that under state law, fines double for speeding within a work zone.

The Federal Highway Administration recently announced new work zone safety rules. According to its data, FHWA said the majority of work zone fatalities involve vehicles. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of West Virginia news.