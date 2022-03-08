Women in Trucking picks finalists for driver of the year award

The Women in Trucking Association has announced the finalists for its third annual driver of the year award. This year’s finalists:

Peggy Arnold – company driver for Yellow Corp.

Francis Hernandez – professional driver for Waste Management Inc.

Courtney Ohlandt – pulls 28-foot triple-trailers for FedEx Freight.

Finalists will be judged by safety record, positive community contributions, and impact on the public image of the trucking industry. The winner will be announced during the Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event March 25 at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

According to the association’s website, the award “recognizes outstanding female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively enhancing the public image of the trucking industry.”

More about the finalists

Arnold has been with Yellow Corp. for nearly 30 years. A recipient of Yellow’s Million Mile Safe Driving Award, she has logged nearly 1.9 million crash-free miles. Arnold serves on Yellow’s leadership team, the Women’s Inclusion Network Employee Resource Group and is also part of the safety team. Her work on the safety team allows her to pass her experience onto other drivers.

“Our safety team spends countless hours helping our fellow drivers prevent on the job injuries and with a goal to be accident free. I am a part of our new drivers training program and take my job straight to the heart,” Arnold said. “Every day I do my best to train and teach to the best of my ability,”

Hernandez has operated for Waste Management Inc. for 25 years without a single crash. She serves as a mentor and a certified trainer. Additionally, Hernandez participates on the Green Team, helping with disaster clean up across the country. She says her family is what keeps her focused on safety.

“I put safety above everything while I am behind the wheel,” Hernandez said. “I want to be sure that I get home safe to my family each day and that those who share the road with me do also.”

Ohlandt began her career in the trucking industry at 18 years old. She has been with FedEx Freight for 28 years. Over that span, she has logged more than 2 million safe-driving miles. She has held a number of positions, including hostler driver, management, pick-up and delivery driver, and road driver. LL

Nikki Weaver, a driver for FedEx Freight, was named the 2021 Driver of the Year by Women in Trucking.