Women in Trucking legislation reintroduced

March 2, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have reintroduced legislation aimed at supporting women in the trucking industry.

Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Jerry Moran, R-Kan.; Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; and Jon Tester, D-Mont., reintroduced the Promoting Women in Trucking Workforce Act on Feb. 27. The bill would establish a Women of Trucking Advisory Board to identify barriers for women seeking entry to the trucking industry and to coordinate formal education and training programs for female truckers. U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; and Sharice Davids, D-Kan., introduced a companion bill in the House.

Baldwin and Moran previously introduced the bill in 2019.

The news release for the bill notes that women make up 47% of the labor force in the United States, yet only 24% of the trucking industry’s workers are female. Only 7% of truck drivers are women.

“Women currently make up less than 10% of the truck driving workforce, and removing the barriers that get in the way of women pursuing and retaining careers in trucking is key,” Baldwin said. “I’m proud to lead this bipartisan effort with Sen. Moran, because more job opportunities for Wisconsin women will lead to more economic security for working families.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports the bill.

“Working with Congress to make careers in trucking appealing, sustainable and successful for anyone who wants to enter our industry is a priority for the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association,” said OOIDA President Todd Spencer. “We support the Promoting Women Trucking Workforce Act because it will not only help more women begin careers in trucking but will improve conditions for drivers currently behind the wheel.

“Some of the safest and most successful truckers on the road today are female members of OOIDA. We commend the sponsors of this legislation for ensuring their unique perspective and experience as small-business owners will play an integral role in efforts to promote women in trucking.”

The bill would direct the FMCSA to establish the advisory board and would require the FMCSA administrator to submit a report to Congress on the board’s findings and recommendations. LL

