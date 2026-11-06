With midterms over, it’s highway bill time

“We’ve got a long way to go and a short time to get there.”

Of course, those are core lyrics from the iconic trucking song “East Bound and Down” by country singer Jerry Reed.

While the phrase is forever tied to the movie “Smokey and the Bandit,” it also applies to the situation lawmakers face now that the mid-term elections are over.

Lawmakers are scheduled to resume the 119th Congress on Monday, Nov. 9 and will immediately face a looming deadline for highway funding.

If you recall, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure in September to extend the current surface transportation reauthorization bill until Dec. 11. That means Congress has only a month to either pass a long-term highway bill or another extension.

Big hill to climb

Although Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., said in September that he remains committed to getting a highway bill across the finish line before the end of the 119th session, the chances appear slim.

The final two months are referred to as a lame-duck session because many of the current members of the House and Senate will not return in 2027. Considering that control in the House and Senate is shifting to the Democrats next year, it is unlikely that such a big piece of legislation could be passed during this transitional phase.

In May, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee advanced the BUILD America 250 Act, a $580 billion highway bill package. The bill included numerous pro-trucker provisions – truck parking funding, restroom access for truckers and a ban on predatory lease-purchase agreements – but never made it to the House floor for a vote.

So, what’s next?

The most likely outcome is that Congress will need to pass another extension before Dec. 11 to keep transportation programs funded.

That could be for six months, or maybe even longer. An extension would give the 120th Congress, which will include many new members on trucking-related committees such as the House T&I, time to familiarize themselves with the issues before moving forward.

A big question for those lawmakers will be whether they want to use the BUILD America 250 Act as a starting point for the next highway bill, or if they’d rather start from scratch.

Despite the change in political control, many of the top pro-trucker provisions included in the BUILD America 250 Act could remain in play.

Truck parking, restroom access and a prohibition of predatory lease-purchase programs are all issues that have received bipartisan support.

Specifically, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, which would provide $755 million to create new truck parking spaces around the nation, currently has an even split of co-sponsors with 27 Democrats and 27 Republicans.

Regardless of how Congress decides to move forward with the next highway bill, it is quite possible that truck parking funding is included as a key provision. LL