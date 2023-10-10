Wisconsin grant program eyed for truck drivers

A Wisconsin bill calls for creating a commercial driver training grant program in the state.

Sponsored by Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, the bill would require the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development to establish and administer the grant program.

SB271 specifies that a CDL training provider must satisfy entry-level driver training requirements established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The bill would limit grant amounts awarded up to 50% of the training costs or $3,000, whichever is less, for each individual trained.

The program would be funded with $250,000 through the approved 2023-2025 biennial budget.

Committee meets to consider bill

The Senate Economic Development and Technical Colleges Committee met recently to discuss the bill.

As introduced, SB271 would allow any CDL training provider in the U.S. to apply for a grant. Wimberger offered a change in committee that would require eligible training providers to be located in Wisconsin and to train individuals who reside in and will obtain their CDL in the state.

A fiscal estimate attached to the bill reports there are more than 600 training entities listed on FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry that have locations in Wisconsin.

The Department of Workforce Development would coordinate with the state Department of Transportation and FMCSA for assistance in establishing applicant eligibility for the grant program.

Aid for truckers touted

In 2022, Wisconsin shipped 661 million tons of freight by all modes of transportation. Nearly two-thirds of that freight was moved via truck, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce testified. During that time, total freight value was estimated at $389 billion.

Wimberger told the committee the grant program is needed to increase the number of commercial drivers licensed in the state.

“Without the dedicated and skilled truck drivers, many important, time-sensitive products and services would come to a halt,” Wimberger testified.

He also noted his bill takes on greater importance because new federal guidelines have raised the standard for who can offer CDL training.

“This made it harder for smaller employers who could traditionally train drivers onsite,” he said.

Wimberger added it is important the state act to benefit driver training programs.

“Like many other industries who are competing for employees in this job market, any hurdle to enter the career could deter someone from pursuing it,” he said.

Additionally, Wimberger said the current tuition cost for affected programs is nearly $4,000.

“This legislation will help lower the cost of participating in CDL training programs, increase the pool of potential employees for this important industry and continue to make Wisconsin competitive in providing quality, family-sustaining jobs.”

The committee did not vote on SB271. LL

