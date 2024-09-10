Wisconsin governor announces state and federal boost for transportation work

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has announced that a mix of state and federal funding will be tapped to assist with more than 1,000 transportation projects throughout the state.

The state of Wisconsin will provide about $174 million in state funding to help local communities across the state complete road work over the next five years, Evers said.

Evers said his administration has been committed to fixing “the darn roads” since he took office over five years ago.

“This investment through our Local Roads Improvement Program builds upon our work making sure Wisconsin’s infrastructure is ready to meet the demands of the 21st century,” Evers said in a news release. He added that the investment “will help improve seriously deteriorating roads, streets and highways in our local communities and the quality of life for folks across our state.”

An additional $100 million for supplemental funds has been allocated through the program for county truck highway improvements, town road improvements and municipal street improvements.

Federal funds

The governor’s announcement followed the news that more than $200 million in federal funds are headed to the state to support more than 150 projects across Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation allocates federal funds to complete a variety of improvements to federal-aid-eligible roadways in rural or urban areas.

The governor’s office has stated that the local improvement program distributes federal and state funds to help local governments rehabilitate and replace the most seriously deficient federal-aid-eligible local structures on the state’s local highway systems.

Local Roads Improvement Program

A total of 1,003 transportation projects were selected to receive funding through the improvement program. Projects are selected based on recommendations from county, municipal and town officials who are responsible to determine which roads in their communities have the greatest need for improvement.

“We have a unique program in which projects are led and handled by local governments,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “They drive these roads every day and are in the best position to know what needs to get fixed and how to get it done.”

The governor’s office touts that since Evers took office in 2019, more than 7,400 miles of roads – including more than 3,700 miles of locally owned roads – and 1,780 bridges have been improved. LL

