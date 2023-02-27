Wisconsin declares energy emergency

Due to severe winter weather, Wisconsin has enacted an energy emergency effective through March 24.

The emergency provides a waiver of the federal hours-of-service requirements and a period of nonenforcement of International Fuel Tax Agreement and International Registration Plan regulations for motor carriers and drivers providing public utility services in Wisconsin.

“This situation poses a serious risk to the health, welfare, safety and economic well-being of the people of the state because it can cause difficulties restoring public utility services,” the emergency said. “Allowing the restoration of public utility services within Wisconsin in a safe manner and as described in this order will enable mutual aid, and benefit the people of the state.”

WFRV-TV in Green Bay, Wis., forecast wind gusts of 35 mph, ice accumulations, and up to a half-foot of snow on Monday.

Power outages because of downed trees and ice on power lines are possible. In addition, drivers are experiencing challenging driving conditions with ice-and-snow-covered roads. There’s also a potential need to bring in line workers from out of state, the order said.

According to the emergency declaration, Gov. Tony Evers consulted with the Department of Transportation and the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation before concluding the energy emergency was warranted.

Conditions of relief

No motor carriers operating under this emergency shall require an ill or fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle. A driver who notifies a motor carrier they need rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty.

The order does not suspend any other state or federal laws not specifically described in it.

Any person providing public utility service is not allowed to exceed any statutory vehicle weight, width, length or height limit.

This emergency does not authorize the use of unregistered vehicle.

Motor carriers providing public utility services for hire must have proper authority to operate in the state, and meet the insurance requirements of Wisconsin statutes. LL

