Wisconsin bill backs cameras over mirrors on trucks

Truck mirrors are getting a modern makeover in Wisconsin. Lawmakers have approved a bill that clears the way for camera systems to take their place, bringing state law in line with federal rules. The measure, championed by Rep. John Spiros of R-Marshfield and Sen. Eric Wimberger of R-Oconto, now heads to the governor’s desk.

By law, truckers in Wisconsin – and across the country – have to keep mirrors that let them see what’s happening on the road around them.

In 2019, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration approved a five-year exemption to the federal mirror requirement. The exemption allowed the use of a MirrorEye camera monitoring system as an alternative to two rear-vision mirrors.

FMCSA determined that “granting the exemption to allow use of the MirrorEye system in lieu of mirrors would likely achieve a level of safety equivalent to or greater than the level of safety provided by the regulation.”

The agency later renewed the exemption and provided a five-year extension until 2029.

Spiros said there are now five approved federal exemptions with different systems in place. The exemptions allow commercial vehicles to remove conventional mirrors. Trucks can operate with a camera monitoring system.

A federal preemption exists for all interstate commerce. States are required to permit any FMCSA-approved camera monitoring system for commercial vehicles. The requirement is for trucks traveling across state lines.

As a former truck driver, I was proud to testify on my new bill with @RepSpiros to enhance roadway safety for semis. Senate Bill 273 would align state law with federal rules, allowing semi trucks to use camera monitoring systems for enhanced, real-time visibility to eliminate… pic.twitter.com/kkVog3Vae6 — Senator Eric Wimberger (@EricWimberger) September 24, 2025

State bill would conform to federal rules

The bill would conform Wisconsin to federal rules. AB271/SB273 would also extend the allowance of any approved FMCSA camera systems instead of mirrors for intrastate commerce.

A provision added to the legislation would allow the safety technology only while it is federally approved.

“This new technology enhances real-time visibility and eliminates blind spots,” Spiros said in prepared remarks.

He added that the rule would help reduce the frequency and severity of wrecks.

Spiros noted the cameras also help commercial vehicles to achieve a 2-3% increase in fuel savings without the drag of traditional mirrors.

“By passing this common-sense bill, we will improve conditions for truck drivers and make Wisconsin roads safer for everyone,” he said.

The Senate voted last week to advance AB271. Assembly lawmakers followed suit by approving Senate changes. The votes allow the bill to head to the governor’s desk.

WisDOT weighs in

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation told lawmakers the agency has no concerns about use of the technology on commercial vehicles.

“The camera system provides better visibility down the sides of the vehicle and directly behind it, where conventional mirrors do not,” WisDOT’s legislative advisor told an Assembly committee. LL

